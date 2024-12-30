ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Bandh: Farmers Block Roads At Many Places, Traffic Hit; Know What Is Open And Close Today

File - Farmer leader of Kisan Mazdoor Sanghrash Committee-Punjab, Sharvan Singh Pandher speaks to the media on the 'Punjab Bandh' call ( ANI )

Chandigarh: Life was hit in several places of Punjab due to a 'bandh' imposed by farmers who have been agitating against the Centre for a legal guarantee of a minimum support price for their crops.

Farmers of Punjab and Haryana are continuously protesting on the Khanauri border and Shambhu border to press for their demands. A bandh is called in Punjab today to support the protesting farmers. Only emergency services will remain operational in the state.

The farmers have been stopped from going to Delhi. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has completed 34 days on his fast-to-death. His health is continuously deteriorating. The Supreme Court has also intervened and issued orders to the Punjab and Centre to find a suitable solution to the fast-to-death by Dallewal.

The farmers have also decided to hold a 'Mahapanchayat' in Haryana on January 4 and another Mahapanchayat in Moga on January 9.

At Amritsar's Golden Gate, farmers started to assemble near the city's entry point while in Bathinda's Rampura Phul, they blocked roads. Rail and road traffic was crippled and commercial establishments remained shut in many places of the state.

Farmers staged 'dharnas' on several roads as part of their bandh call, throwing commuter traffic out of gear. Farmers also observed a sit-in at Dhareri Jattan Toll Plaza, which affected vehicular movement on the Patiala-Chandigarh National Highway.

In Phagwara, farmers staged a dharna near the Sugarmill crossing on National Highway-44, blocking the roads leading from Phagwara towards Nakodar, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr. They also staged a dharna at Behram toll plaza on Phagwara-Banga road. Grain markets were shut in several places.

Traders do not support Punjab Bandh

Punjab Bandh will affect road traffic as well as other businesses in Punjab. The traders have distanced themselves from the Punjab Bandh. The traders have announced to open markets. Punjab Trade Board state leader Anil Bansal Nana said the farmer organisations have not established any contact with them regarding the Punjab Bandh.

He said that trade was already in a poor situation, so the traders would not support the Punjab Bandh.