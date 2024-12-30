Punjab Bandh: Farmers Block Roads At Many Places, Traffic Hit; Know What Is Open And Close Today

Chandigarh: Life was hit in several places of Punjab due to a 'bandh' imposed by farmers who have been agitating against the Centre for a legal guarantee of a minimum support price for their crops.
Farmers of Punjab and Haryana are continuously protesting on the Khanauri border and Shambhu border to press for their demands. A bandh is called in Punjab today to support the protesting farmers. Only emergency services will remain operational in the state.
The farmers have been stopped from going to Delhi. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has completed 34 days on his fast-to-death. His health is continuously deteriorating. The Supreme Court has also intervened and issued orders to the Punjab and Centre to find a suitable solution to the fast-to-death by Dallewal.
The farmers have also decided to hold a 'Mahapanchayat' in Haryana on January 4 and another Mahapanchayat in Moga on January 9.
At Amritsar's Golden Gate, farmers started to assemble near the city's entry point while in Bathinda's Rampura Phul, they blocked roads. Rail and road traffic was crippled and commercial establishments remained shut in many places of the state.
Farmers staged 'dharnas' on several roads as part of their bandh call, throwing commuter traffic out of gear. Farmers also observed a sit-in at Dhareri Jattan Toll Plaza, which affected vehicular movement on the Patiala-Chandigarh National Highway.
In Phagwara, farmers staged a dharna near the Sugarmill crossing on National Highway-44, blocking the roads leading from Phagwara towards Nakodar, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr. They also staged a dharna at Behram toll plaza on Phagwara-Banga road. Grain markets were shut in several places.
Traders do not support Punjab Bandh
Punjab Bandh will affect road traffic as well as other businesses in Punjab. The traders have distanced themselves from the Punjab Bandh. The traders have announced to open markets. Punjab Trade Board state leader Anil Bansal Nana said the farmer organisations have not established any contact with them regarding the Punjab Bandh.
He said that trade was already in a poor situation, so the traders would not support the Punjab Bandh.
PUNBUS PRTC contract employees support Punjab Bandh
PUNBUS PRTC contract employees have announced a complete bus blockade from 10 am to 2 pm in support of the farmers.
Farmer leaders claimed that schools and colleges will remain closed in the state on Monday.
They also claimed that private vehicles will not run and gas stations will be closed. They further claimed that petrol pumps, vegetable markets and milk supply will be closed. They have urged the general public should not step out of their homes.
What will remain open?
- Emergency services will remain operational
- Medical services will remain open
- Airport passengers will not be stopped
- The bride and groom's vehicle will not be stopped
- The student who is going to give the paper will not be stopped
- The youth going to give the interview will not be stopped
Meanwhile, in a related development, a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' will be held on Monday at Zero Point in Greater Noida on the call of the United Kisan Morcha.
Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait will also attend it. The Uttar Pradesh Police has beefed up security in view of the large gathering.
The Kisan Mahapanchayat could start around 12 noon. In this Mahapanchayat, the farmers will demand 64.7% increased compensation, 10% residential plots and implementation of the 2013 Land Acquisition Bill. At the same time, the release of the agrarians lodged in jail will also be demanded.
Pawan Khatana, President of Western Uttar Pradesh of Bharatiya Kisan Union Tikait, said farmers have been agitating for their demands in Gautam Buddha Nagar for a long time.
"Due to this, the farmers were sent to jail by the police a few days ago. Most of the farmers have been released from jail, while some farmer leaders are still lodged in Gautam Buddha Nagar's Luksar jail," Khatana added.