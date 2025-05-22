Punjab And Haryana HC Gets Bomb Threat Email; Search On

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday received a bomb threat e-mail, prompting the Chandigarh Police to launch a search of the court premises, officials said.

Most parts of the court complex have been evacuated, and public entry has been restricted for the time being, they said.

"An e-mail was sent to the registrar's office of the high court, claiming that an IED had been planted in the complex. On being informed, police launched a thorough search," Chandigarh (Central) SDPO Udaypal Singh said.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association has issued a notice to lawyers, saying that an alert has been received about a bomb threat in the High Court. All bar members have been requested to remain vigilant, and if any suspicious or unclaimed object is found on the premises, the bar needs to be immediately apprised of the matter.

Sartej Narula, the Bar president, said, "A bomb threat was received via email this morning. The police have been informed about the matter, and the court premises are being closely examined. The scheduled proceedings have been shut and will resume after the investigation is over."

On Wednesday, the deputy commissioner's office in Ambala was also evacuated briefly following a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax, officials said.