Stubble Burning In Punjab, Haryana Came Down By 89 Per Cent, Finds ICAR Report

New Delhi: Smokes from stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana are choking the Delhi NCR region. Compared to 2021, the instances of stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh reduced to 89 per cent between September 15 and October 25. But Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have marred this significant improvement as instances of stubble burning continue to rise there.

On top of it, the dysfunctional Decision Support System (DSS) to gauge the pollution level has added to the woes. This system provides information on the source of pollution and forecasts for the next five days. Due to a technical glitch, the forecast is not being displayed for some time. DSS was prepared on the instructions of the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences. Experts are raising questions about why the system doesn't measure sources of pollution apart from just stubble burning.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) monitors stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh from September 15 to November 15 through satellite imagery. According to its report from September 15 to October 25, cases of stubble burning have been recorded at 4,609 places in the aforementioned states.

Stubbles were incinerated at 1,749 places in Punjab, 689 in Haryana, 849 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Delhi, 442 in Rajasthan and 869 in Madhya Pradesh. The maximum number of instances was recorded on October 25 with 71 places in Punjab, 94 places in Madhya Pradesh, 49 in Rajasthan, 23 in Uttar Pradesh and three in Haryana.