Punished for Being Muslim, Alleges Mehbooba Mufti on Razing of Rat-Hole Miner's House

PDP Chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Thursday alleged that the rat-hole miner Wakeel Hassan, whose house was razed in a demolition drive in Delhi, has been punished only for being a Muslim.

Srinagar: PDP Chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Thursday alleged that the rat-hole miner Wakeel Hassan, whose house was razed in a demolition drive in Delhi, has been punished only for being a Muslim.

"So much love for Pasmanda Muslims that Vakil Hassan, commended by the PM for his heroic act in saving lives of 41 workers trapped in Silkiyara tunnel, that his humble abode was singled out and demolished by DDA (Delhi Development Authority).

"Instead of rewarding him for his bravery, he is punished only for being a Muslim. Is this how BJP intends to uplift so-called Pasmanda marginalised Muslims?" Mufti said in a post on X.

Several houses, including that of Hassan, feted for saving, with his team of rat-hole miners, 41 workers trapped in Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel in November last year, were razed in a demolition drive carried out by the DDA in Khajoori Khas area on Wednesday.

The DDA claimed that the drive was undertaken after giving prior intimation to the residents but Hassan's family alleged they did not get any notice informing about the demolition. Hours after the demolition drive, the DDA offered to move Hassan and his family to a temporary accommodation but he declined the offer.

