Pune: Turkish Apples Disappear From Market Due To Traders' Boycott Protesting Turkey's Support To Pakistan

Pune: During the recent tensions between India and Pakistan, Turkey and China have openly extended their support to Pakistan. Following that, a Ban Turkey trend has emerged and it is being followed across the country. In line with this, people in Pune have also subscribed to the Ban Turkey trend in a big way.

Traders in Pune have boycotted apples being imported from Turkey. Due to this, the Turkish apples have disappeared from the market yard in Pune. Apples arrive from various countries around the world at the yard of the Market Committee in Pune. Turkish apples also arrive in large quantities every season. After the war-like situation that has arisen in India and Pakistan, the Ban Turkey trend has picked up even among the apple traders.

Also, the Ban Turkey trend has caught on among the citizens who are not buying Turkish apples but preferring those coming from other countries. The import season is three months long. Suyog Zhende said that currently, apples are coming to us from Turkey, and cherry, plum, and pear will start arriving in the next 15 days.

After Turkey has publicly supported Pakistan, the people in India have started the trend of banning Turkish products as a matter of patriotism. In the three-month apple season, there will usually be a turnover of about Rs one thousand crores, but now, due to the Ban Turkey trend, the traders will face a huge financial crisis.

The enemy of the country is our enemy, and not only soldiers from the border should fight the war, but we should also show Turkey their place because it is our duty as patriots, a trader said. This is why the Turkish apples are boycotted. At the same time, a customer said that seeing the way Turkey has publicly supported Pakistan, as citizens of the country, we have also boycotted Turkish apples and have stopped buying the same.