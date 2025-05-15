ETV Bharat / bharat

Pune Trader Gets Threat Calls From Pakistan Over Boycott Of Turkish Apples

A trader from Pune claimed that he received threatening calls from Pakistan on WhatsApp after he led a campaign to boycott Turkish apples.

Pune Trader Gets Threat Calls From Pakistan Over Boycott Of Turkish Apples
Pune Trader Gets Threat Calls From Pakistan Over Boycott Of Turkish Apples
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 15, 2025 at 4:22 PM IST

Pune: Amid a nationwide call to boycott Turkey and Turkish products, a trader from Pune has allegedly received threatening calls from Pakistan for taking a strong stance against Turkish apples.

Suyog Zende, the apple trader from market yard in Maharashtra's Pune, has claimed that he received threatening calls from Pakistan on WhatsApp after he led a campaign to boycott Turkish apples. Notably, protests have erupted against Turkey for its open support to Pakistan during the recent conflict.

The trader said Turkish apples used to arrive in large quantities at Pune's Market Yard, which has completely stopped now. Zende was joined by other local traders and soon their campaign against Turkish apples received support from across the country.

"#BoycottTurkey trend in India first started in Pune and its impact was seen everywhere. Turkish apples have disappeared from the market. Today at 9:13 AM, I received seven calls from a Pakistani number on WhatsApp and then a voice message in which I was threatened for leading the protest," said Zende.

"In the voice message, they said - 'You Indians cannot do anything'. I would like to tell them that this is just the beginning. We are descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and they should know what we are capable of," Zende told reporters.

The apple trader said he will soon meet with Pune Police Commissioner to file a formal complaint in this regard. As of now, no comments have been received from the authorities.

