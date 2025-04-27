Baramati: Sharad Pawar Says Pahalgam Terror Attack Targetted Country But Not Any Religion

Baramati: The attack in Pahalgam is not a blow to any caste or religion, but a blow to India, said NCP (Sharad Chandra Pawar) President Sharad Pawar.

"When there is a crisis in the country, we are with the government by keeping politics aside. We will do politics only during the elections. But, when there is a crisis in the country, we are all together," said Sharad Pawar while speaking at the 81st Abhishtachintan ceremony of senior socialist leader Raosaheb Pawar in Saswad.

Sharad Pawar said that for the last two days, we have been watching the news of Pahalgam, where innocent people have been killed. "What happened was a kind of shock to the country. It was an attack on India. There may be differences of opinion in politics, but when such an attack is perpetrated on the countrymen, there will be no difference of opinion," he said.

He further said that whether there were any mistakes or not can be discussed at a later time, but now, there should be unity among the countrymen.

He said that the government had called a meeting of all parties, where Supriya Sule was present from the Nationalist Congress Party. At this meeting, the defence minister and the home minister said that there was a deficiency somewhere, so now there is no discussion on that deficiency today, he said.

Sharad Pawar stressed the need to create a sense of trust in the lives of those who became victims of the terror attack. It is satisfying that the people of Kashmir are standing on the side of India, he said. "There was a time when the situation was bad in Kashmir, schools were closed. At that time, Omar Abdullah was studying. One day, Farooq Abdullah called me and told me that my child's education has become a question. I will send him to you. At that time, Omar stayed at my house and completed his education. People do not know that he and Supriya completed their graduation in Mumbai at my house, so we have family relations," he said.

The NCP chief said that there are people here now who think that there should be no compromise regarding India. "Some people do wrong things. Some people support terrorism. Some people want to follow the wrong teachings given by the neighbouring country. But the majority of the society in Kashmir does not accept this. They want to live in India. We need a collective force of all castes and religions. The Chief Minister there is trying for this. The people of Kashmir are favourable. This is a strong side for us. Some people do it with wrong thoughts," he said.

Colour of religion

Sharad Pawar said that some people are giving it the colour of religion, which is harmful for the country. "If we look at Maharashtra itself, the socialist movement stood for national unity and progressive thought. No matter what happens, there is no compromise on the unity and integrity of the country. We will not bring politics into this. We will look into it when the elections come. But let us take care that the unity of the country is not allowed to be affected anywhere. India is a union. If anyone is presenting caste-based and religious thoughts here, we are not with them," he said.