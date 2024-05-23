ETV Bharat / bharat

Pune RTO Begins Process to Cancel Temporary Registration of Porsche Involved in Fatal Crash

author img

By PTI

Published : 22 hours ago

When the Porsche car that fatally knocked down two techies was taken to the Pune RTO, it was found that a certain registration fee had remained unpaid.

Pune RTO Begins Process to Cancel Temporary Registration of Porsche Involved in Fatal Crash
The luxury car that hit two bike riders in Pune (ETV Bharat)

Pune: The Regional Transport Office has started the process to cancel the temporary registration of the Porsche car that fatally knocked down two techies while allegedly being driven by a 17-year-old boy in Pune, an official said on Thursday. The electric luxury sports sedan Porsche Taycan was imported in March by a dealer in Bengaluru before being sent to Maharashtra on temporary registration.

When the car was taken to the Pune RTO, it was found that a certain registration fee had remained unpaid. The owner was asked to pay the amount to complete the paperwork. Since the fee was not paid, the permanent registration of the vehicle was pending, officials had said earlier.

The high-end car, allegedly driven by real estate developer Vishal Agarwal's teenage son, who the police claim was drunk at the time, hit two software engineers, killing both, in the city's Kalyani Nagar in the early hours of Sunday. While the boy has been remanded to an observation home till June 5, his father is in police custody till May 24.

There is a provision in the Motor Vehicles Act that if such an accident happens in which a minor was driving the car, the registration certificate can be revoked for 12 months. We have now started the process to cancel the temporary registration of the car and a notice to that effect has been issued to the registered owner of the car, said Sanjeev Bhor, RTO officer.

He said the car had been allotted a temporary registration as it was brought from Bangalore to Pune. However, driving a car on the road without a proper registration number is an offence, he said. The luxury car was seized by the police after the accident.

TAGGED:

PUNE RTOREGISTRATION OF PORSCHEPUNE PORSCHE CASEPUNE PORSCHE CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.