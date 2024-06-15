ETV Bharat / bharat

Pune Porsche Crash: Panel Probing Two JJB Members Finds Procedural Lapses, Misconduct

author img

By PTI

Published : Jun 15, 2024, 7:02 PM IST

The committee submitted its report on Friday to the Women and Child Development department commissioner. The WCD department, after receipt of the report, has issued notices to two JJB members who were appointed by the department.

The Porsche car involved in May 19 hit and run in Pune in which two IT professionals were killed
The Porsche car involved in May 19 hit and run in Pune in which two IT professionals were killed (IANS Photo)

Pune: A committee formed to probe the conduct of two JJB members in connection with the bail given to the minor accused in the Pune Porsche crash case has found "procedural lapses", "misconduct" and "non compliance of norms", a senior official said on Saturday.

On May 19, two IT professionals were killed in Kalyani Nagar here after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a minor in an inebriated condition. The case caused a national uproar after the Juvenile Justice Board gave bail to the accused on very lenient terms, including writing a 300-word essay on road safety.

"The five-member committee submitted its report on Friday to the Women and Child Development department commissioner. The WCD department, after receipt of the report, has issued notices to two JJB members who were appointed by the department," the official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"The report has found glaring lapses and mistakes while issuing the bail order by a single member of the JJB on May 19. Though the order granting bail was issued by one member, the other member gave consent the next day. Misconduct and non compliance of norms has been found on the part of the two members and they have been apprised about it," the official said.

As part of its probe, the committee appointed by the WCD department had recorded the statement of the two JJB members, he added. The JJB comprises two members appointed by the WCD department and one member from the judiciary. The committee's mandate was to probe the two members appointed by the state government, the official pointed out.

WCD commissioner Dr Prashant Narnavare confirmed that the report had been submitted by the probe committee and said show cause notices had been issued to both JJB members. The two members have been asked to furnish their replies in the next four to five days, he said.

TAGGED:

JUVENILE JUSTICE BOARDPUNE PORSCHE CRASH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.