ETV Bharat / bharat

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Minor Has Completed 15-Day Safe Driving Programme, Says RTO Official

author img

By PTI

Published : 12 hours ago

The Pune Porsche Car accident, in which two software professionals were killed on May 19, had sparked massive outrage nationwide. The minor accused now underwent a 15-day safe driving programme as mandated by a court, an RTO official said on Sunday.

Pune Porsche Car accident
Pune Porsche Car accident (File Photo)

Pune (Maharashtra) : The minor accused of killing two persons after ramming his Porsche car in an inebriated state into a motorcycle in Pune on May 19 has undergone a 15-day safe driving programme as mandated by a court, a Regional Transport Office (RTO) official said on Sunday.

Two IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh were killed in the incident, which took place in Pune's Kalyani Nagar and triggered massive outrage nationwide, partly because of the accused getting bail from the Juvenile Justice Board on lenient terms and due to a police probe finding attempts by his kin and some doctors to cover up the crime.

While being released on bail by the JJB, among the conditions placed on him were writing a 300-word essay on road accidents as well as taking help of the RTO to study traffic rules and regulations.

"The juvenile accused completed the safe driving programme with the RTO. With respect to the guidelines of the court, the operation was kept discreet as it could have led to issue of privacy of the juvenile," a top RTO official said.

"The training programme included road driving safety measures, importance of driving licence, meaning of road signals and symbols and other activities. During the process, the juvenile was also taken for on-field training," the official added. The minor has already submitted the 300-word essay, other officials said.

Pune (Maharashtra) : The minor accused of killing two persons after ramming his Porsche car in an inebriated state into a motorcycle in Pune on May 19 has undergone a 15-day safe driving programme as mandated by a court, a Regional Transport Office (RTO) official said on Sunday.

Two IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh were killed in the incident, which took place in Pune's Kalyani Nagar and triggered massive outrage nationwide, partly because of the accused getting bail from the Juvenile Justice Board on lenient terms and due to a police probe finding attempts by his kin and some doctors to cover up the crime.

While being released on bail by the JJB, among the conditions placed on him were writing a 300-word essay on road accidents as well as taking help of the RTO to study traffic rules and regulations.

"The juvenile accused completed the safe driving programme with the RTO. With respect to the guidelines of the court, the operation was kept discreet as it could have led to issue of privacy of the juvenile," a top RTO official said.

"The training programme included road driving safety measures, importance of driving licence, meaning of road signals and symbols and other activities. During the process, the juvenile was also taken for on-field training," the official added. The minor has already submitted the 300-word essay, other officials said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PORSCHE CRASH CASEPUNEMINORMAHARASHTRAPUNE PORCHE ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.