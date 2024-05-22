Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown on Police Van Carrying Vishal Agarwal

Activists of Vande Mataram Sanghtana thew ink on Police Van carrying Vishal Agarwal, father of the 17-year-old minor driver (ETV Bharat)

Pune (Maharashtra): Activists of Vande Mataram Sanghatana threw ink on Vishal Agarwal, the father of 17-year-old car driver, who ran over a two-wheeler and killed two techies.

The activists threw ink on Vishal Agarwal, while he was being produced in the sessions court at Shivajinagar on Wednesday, May 22. Sachin Jamge, President of Vande Mataram Sanghatana, said their organisation held a protest demanding strict action against the 17-year-old.

"If Vishal Agarwal, father of the minor boy, had not given the car to his son, two innocent people would not have died. But because he gave the car, his son killed two people. They are taking the lives of innocent children," added Jamge.

According to Jamge, both Vishal and Vedant should be booked for murder. It is understood that the Pune Police detained the eight to ten activists of Vande Mataram Sanghatana and they were later released.

Vishal Agarwal, a well-known builder, was apprehended by Pune Police from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and brought to Pune. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, May 21, had said that Vishal Agarwal was arrested as he gave the car to his son despite knowing that he is minor.

The Sessions Court in Pune has remanded Vishal Agarwal to Police Custody till May 24. Early on Sunday (May 19) morning, the minor boy zoomed off in a silver-grey Porsche at a speed of around 200 kmph and knocked down two persons on a motorcycle, instantly killing them, before he was caught.

The deceased hailed from Madhya Pradesh and the incident sparked widespread outrage. After the car crash, the police had registered a case against the teenager's father under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Section 75 deals with "wilful neglect of a child or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses" while section 77 deals with supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs