Pune Porsche Accident: Accused Minor Sent to Juvenile Home for 14 Days, Father To Remain in Custody Till May 24

Pune (Maharashtra): The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday cancelled the bail of 17-year-old boy involved in car accident here and sent him to a remand home for 14 days.

After the incident, the Juvenile Justice Board had given a conditional bail to the 17-year-old boy and asked him to write a 300 word essay on traffic rules. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had termed this decision of the Juvenile Justice Board as surprising and it had also led to a public outcry.

Meanwhile, a sessions court here on Wednesday sent the father of 17-year-old boy - Vishal Agarwal - to police custody till May 24. Moving swiftly, the Pune Police on Tuesday arrested a prominent city realtor Vishal Agarwal -- the father of a 17-year-old boy who killed two IT techies in his speeding Porsche -- from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Vishal Agarwal was absconding for the past two days after his son knocked down two IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh early on Sunday morning in an alleged case of underage, drunken driving in an unregistered vehicle, sparking a furore in Pune.

Tracked and caught by a Pune Crime Branch team in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Vishal Agarwal was brought to Pune and produced in the sessions court in Shivajinagar area.

While Vishal Agarwal was being taken to court, ink was thrown on the Police Van by activists of Vande Bharat Sanghatana. The Pune Police had also apprehended four others for allegedly serving liquor to underage person. The Pune Municipal Corporation has also razed the illegal bars where the 17-year-old was served liquor despite being underage.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that Vishal Agarwal was arrested as despite knowing that his son was a minor, he gave him a luxury car to drive.

The immediate kin of one of the deceased Ashwini Koshta, who hailed from Jabalpur, have demanded strict action against the 17-year-old driver and his father.

Ashwini's mother Mamata said," My daughter was very promising and dreamt big. When she succeeded in her work, she surprised everyone. I wanted to see my daughter's marriage but instead saw her body."

Ashwini's father Suresh Koshta alleged that his daughter's life was taken due to negligence of Pune Police. "The police standing on the streets are only engaged in cutting helmet challans. Their focus was not on drunk drivers. If a traffic police had stopped that vehicle, this incident might not have happened. Strict legal action should be taken against the accused boy," Suresh said.

Ashwini's kin Jugal Kishore Koshta said, "as much as the minor boy is guilty in this case, his builder father is equally guilty".