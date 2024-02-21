Over Rs 3,200 crore MD seized in Delhi and Pune

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 30 minutes ago

Continuing its action, Pune Police seized another 600 kg drugs from Delhi

Pune Police continued their action and seized another 600 kg of drugs worth Rs 1,200 crore from Delhi. The Pune Police have seized drugs worth Rs 3,300 crore in the last week from different places.

Pune (Maharashtra): Pune Police, which had seized MD drug worth Rs 1,200 crore from Pune and Kurkumb in Pune district, have seized another 600 kg of drugs worth Rs 1,200 crore, a senior official said on Wednesday.

On February 20, the Pune Police seized 600 kg of MD drugs worth Rs 1,100 crore in Vishrantwadi and Kurkumbh areas of Pune in a major operation against drugs after apprehending three accused. On February 20, Pune Police had also seized drugs worth Rs 800 crore in Delhi, while on February 18, 2 kg MD was seized from the Somwar Peth area in Pune.

The action by Pune Police comes after senior IPS officer Amitesh Kumar took charge as new police commissioner of Pune and initiated a campaign - 'Drugs Free Pune'.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had congratulated Pune Police for their action and said help from other states would be sought. A senior Pune Police official said that a team of crime branch went to New Delhi and seized another 600 kg of MD drugs worth Rs 1,200 crore.

Police had arrested three persons in this connection and lodged a case against them under relevant sections of the IPC and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Police had raided a factory in Kurkumbh in the Pune district and seized the drugs from there.

