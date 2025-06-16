Pune Bridge Collapse | NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Demands In-Depth Probe; Raut Slams Maharashtra Government

Pune: A day after four people were killed in a bridge collapse in the Pune district, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar has demanded an in-depth probe into it.

In a post on X, Pawar, who is the grandson of NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, said, "The news that more than six tourists died and 20 to 25 were swept away after a bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed near Kundmala in Maval (Pune) is extremely sad and painful. This is another heartbreaking tragedy that has taken place at a time when we are still reeling from the tragedy of a plane crash in Gujarat that killed 270 people. May all the tourists who were swept away be safe and return safely, this is a prayer to God! Heartfelt condolences to the deceased, we all share in the grief of their families. The administration should also conduct a thorough investigation into why this accident happened and ensure that such an incident does not happen again now that it is the rainy season (sic)."

Pawar also visited the mishap spot on Sunday itself. In a separate post on X, he wrote, "The accident that occurred due to the collapse of the bridge over the Indrayani River in Kundamala (Pune) in Maval is very unfortunate. Upon receiving information about the incident, I reached the spot yesterday, gathered information from the locals, visited the injured citizens at the hospital, reassured them, and discussed the treatment in detail with the doctors. May the injured citizens recover as soon as possible during this tragic incident, this is our prayer to God! (sic)."

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut also slammed the state government over the incident. In a post on X, Raut said, "At least 40 people were swept away after a bridge collapsed in the Indrayani River. It is said that Rs 8 crore was sanctioned for this bridge; See the letter from the concerned minister, Either the minister signed in his sleep or the public is being fooled. Devendra Fadnavis is in power, he must run! (sic)."

Raut, who is also the Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson, posted a letter signed by then minister Ravindra Chavan where in Rs 80,000 was sanctioned instead of Rs 8 crore for the repair of the bridge.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "First of all, the contract was awarded on June 10, the repair would not have been complete. In this, the Pune District Collector, had announced that the Birdge was dangerous. The villagers had put up a board that this bridge is dangerous. It is no one's fault but the tourists would not have thought the the bridge was dangerous. We should take lessons for the future. When I spoke to the District Collector, I came to know that there are 500 dangerous places where tourists go during Monsoon. We should be more careful."

He also responded to Raut by saying. "Some people level allegations against Armed Forces, valour. From the streets to Delhi, they are concerned about allegations. I am not here to answer such people."

Around 20 injured were admitted to Dr Bhausaheb Sardesai Talegoan Rural Hospital. Of them, four people have been discharged, the hospital's Medical Superintendent, Dr Darpan Maheshwari, said. Dr Maheshwari added that two bodies have been sent for post-mortem. One of the deceased is an elderly person, while the other is a six-year-old kid.

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan met the injured on Sunday and briefed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the incident. In a post on X, Mahajan wrote, "The patients injured in the bridge collapse accident on the Indrayani river at Kundamala in Maval taluka have been admitted to Atharva Hospital in Talegaon for treatment. I met the patients, inquired about their health and reassured them. He also interacted with the doctors treating all the injured patients to ensure that they get the best treatment. The Chief Minister of the state, Devendra Fadnavis, was given a detailed information about the situation and rescue operations."

The rescue operation by the National Disater Response Force is underway.