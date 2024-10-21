ETV Bharat / bharat

Fire Breaks Out At Metro Station In Pune; No Casualties

The fire brigade dispatched five fire tenders which brought the fire under control within five minutes. One firefighter sustained minor injuries.

Locals outside the metro station that went up in flames
Locals outside the metro station that went up in flames (ETV Bharat)

Pune: A massive fire at the Punyati Madnai metro station in Pune was thwarted by the deft fire brigade personnel from Fomchya Sahityaala fire station. It took just five minutes for the five five fire tenders to douse the inferno. This was possible due to the use of non-breathing firefighting equipment. No causality has been reported and one firefighter sustained minor injury during the operation.

Prima facie it looks like the welding work led to the ignition. The work of the metro station at Punyatil Mandai has not been completed yet. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Gill said while the welding work was going on in the basement, a large amount of smoke might have caused the fire.

