Pune Car Accident: Grandfather, Father of Minor Accused Remanded to Police Custody till May 31

Pune (Maharashtra) : Pune District Court on Tuesday sent the father and grandfather of the minor accused involved in the Pune car accident case to police custody till May 31.

Earlier, the Pune Police Crime Branch unit on May 25 morning arrested the grandfather of the minor accused of killing two motorcycle-borne persons in Pune City earlier this week after ramming into them the luxury car he was allegedly driving. The commissioner of Pune city police, Amitesh Kumar, said that the grandfather of the accused was arrested.

A separate FIR has been registered against him under IPC sections 365 and 368. The Pune City Police last week questioned the 17-year-old's grandfather in connection with the incident that took place early on Sunday morning in Pune's Kayani Nagar.

Along with the grandfather of the accused, Surendra Kumar Agarwal, his son Vishal Agarwal has also been booked in the same FIR under IPC Sections of 342, 365, 368, 506 and 34 on the complaint of the family driver, Gangadhar, Pune Police CP said. The driver, Gangadhar, had lodged a complaint with police alleging that he was taken to Surendra Agarwal's home against his will on the night of May 19, when Gangadhar was leaving from the Yerawada Police Station.

Surendra and his son Vishal allegedly threatened Gangadhar, snatched his phone and forcibly kept him confined in their bungalow in an attempt to force him to take responsibility for the crime instead of his minor grandson.

The accused has been detained at an observation home on the order of the Juvenile Justice Board. He was earlier granted bail in the case but later sent to the observation home for 14 days till June 5. The Pune Police commissioner earlier said that efforts were on to try the minor accused as an adult. He confirmed that an effort was made to frame the person employed for driving the Porsche car after the accident, and added that police are investigating his statement.