ETV Bharat / bharat

Pune Airport To Be Named Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj International Airport

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

The Pune airport is to be renamed Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Pune International Airport after the proposal was approved by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Monday.

Pune Airport To Be Named Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj International Airport
Representational Image (ANI)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday approved a proposal to name Pune Airport as Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Pune International Airport. The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting, an official said, adding the proposal will be sent to the Centre.

The state cabinet approved the proposal by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, who hails from Pune, for renaming the airport.

Taking to X, Mohol thanked the ruling Mahayuti alliance government of the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

"Thank you, Mahayuti government! Thank you, Devendraji! The first step towards naming of the international airport in Pune as 'Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Airport' has been taken today and the proposal given by me has been approved at a cabinet meeting. It will now be sent to the central government for further processing, Mohol posted on X.

Sant Tukaram was a prominent saint and spiritual poet during the Bhakti movement. He was born in Pune district.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday approved a proposal to name Pune Airport as Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Pune International Airport. The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting, an official said, adding the proposal will be sent to the Centre.

The state cabinet approved the proposal by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, who hails from Pune, for renaming the airport.

Taking to X, Mohol thanked the ruling Mahayuti alliance government of the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

"Thank you, Mahayuti government! Thank you, Devendraji! The first step towards naming of the international airport in Pune as 'Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Airport' has been taken today and the proposal given by me has been approved at a cabinet meeting. It will now be sent to the central government for further processing, Mohol posted on X.

Sant Tukaram was a prominent saint and spiritual poet during the Bhakti movement. He was born in Pune district.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PUNE AIRPORT TO BE NAMEDCIVIL AVIATION MURLIDHAR MOHOLPUNE AIRPORT RENAME

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.