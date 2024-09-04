ETV Bharat / bharat

Puja Khedkar Submitted 2 Disability Certificates, One Seems Forged: Police To Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi Police, through a fresh status report, has informed the Delhi High Court that former trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar had submitted two disability certificates, with the suspicion that one of them might be forged.

The report states that during further investigation, on scrutiny of documents provided by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), it was found that Khedkar had submitted two disability certificates issued by the Medical Authority of Ahmednagar in Maharashtra in her application for the Civil Services Examinations 2022 and 2023 respectively.

The said Disability Certificates were submitted by the applicant during Civil Services Examinations - 2022 and 2023 respectively. After verification of the certificate, the Issuing Medical Authority, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra reported as under:

"Disability Certificate (Multiple Disability) vide No. MH2610119900342407 has not been issued by the Issuing Medical Authority, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra as per our Civil Surgeon Office Records, hence the possibility of Disability Certificate forged and fabricated is more likely," the issuing authority said.

In the previous hearing, the Delhi High Court extended interim protection from arrest for Khedkar as the police wanted to file a fresh status report.