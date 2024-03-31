3 Workers Dead in Wall Collapse during Silt Removal at Puducherry's Marapalam

A three-decades-old wall belonging to the Electricity Department collapsed during silt removal at the construction site of a drain, leading to the death of three workers while three others were critically injured. The tragic mishap took place at Marapalam in Puducherry. The hapless workers belong to Tiruvannamalai and Attur.

CHENNAI/PUDUCHERRY : A ghastly mishap took place as drainage construction work is underway in Marapalam in the Vasant Nagar area of Puducherry on Sunday) morning. A wall collapsed leaving three workers dead and several others hospitalised with serious injuries. About 16 workers were working at the spot at the time of the mishap.

Sources said that the work of removing the mud from the drain was going on for constructing a wall at that place. During this, a 33-year-old wall belonging to the Puducherry Electricity Department abutting the construction site suddenly collapsed. In this, 3 workers from Tamil Nadu were got stuck under the rubble and they were dead. Also, three other workers were hospitalized with critical injuries, sources said.

On receiving the information, the fire department and the police reached the spot and started the rescue operation. However, the workers waited for the ambulance for sometime and then shifted the injured ones to the hospital in a mini truck, the sources said.

In the first phase of the investigation, it was revealed that those who died in the accident were identified as Bhagyaraj, Balamurugan, and Arogya Raj from Nettalakurichi, Ariyalur district. The workers engaged in the construction of the drain came from Tiruvannamalai and Attur. About 10 of these workers had a miraculous escape. The three injured workers are undergoing treatment at the government hospital. Tamil Nadu MLA M C Sampath and former Puducherry MLA Bhaskaran visited the accident spot.

