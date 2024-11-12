ETV Bharat / bharat

Public Service Broadcasting Day: Honouring Mahatma Gandhi’s Connect with Rural India

Public Service Broadcasting Day reiterates the importance of these values, urging public media to maintain its focus on unbiased information, national unity, and social welfare. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Every year, November 12 marks the celebration of Public Service Broadcasting Day in India. This significant day commemorates Mahatma Gandhi’s historic visit to All India Radio (AIR) in 1947.

It serves as a reminder of the critical role of public broadcasting in India’s social fabric, especially in connecting and uplifting the voices of the rural and marginalised sections of society and enduring legacy of Gandhian values in media and communication.

The Historical Significance of November 12, 1947: Public Service Broadcasting Day recalls the special visit of Mahatma Gandhi to the AIR studios in Delhi on November 12, 1947. This was the only time Gandhi visited a radio station, and he came for a noble purpose.

In the wake of the partition, millions of Hindus and Sikhs were forced to relocate from Pakistan to newly independent India. Many of these refugees were housed in camps across Delhi, having left behind their homes, possessions, and communities.

Deeply moved by their plight, Gandhi decided to address these refugees directly, understanding that his physical presence in each camp would not be feasible. Through radio, Gandhi could reach out to these people, providing them with comfort and solidarity.

In his speech, he expressed empathy, compassion, and encouragement, urging refugees to remain resilient during such trying times. This broadcast is remembered as a moving moment in India’s post-independence history, and Public Service Broadcasting Day is observed to honor this compassionate act.

The Role of Public Broadcasting in India: Public Service Broadcasting Day serves as an occasion to appreciate the role of All India Radio and Doordarshan, India’s public broadcasting platforms, in providing information, education, and entertainment to the masses.

AIR, which began its journey in 1936, and Doordarshan, launched in 1959, are two pillars of India’s public service media that have played an instrumental role in nation-building. Public broadcasting in India is based on the ideals of inclusivity and access, reaching remote and rural areas where commercial media often fails to penetrate.

AIR’s outreach in rural India, in particular, aligns closely with Gandhi’s principles. Mahatma Gandhi firmly believed that India’s soul resided in its villages. His vision of development included empowering rural communities, and in many ways, AIR has continued to keep this vision alive by addressing issues relevant to rural populations.

Programmes related to farming techniques, health advice, educational initiatives, and weather updates have been lifelines for millions across the country, especially those in remote areas.

The Evolution and Challenges of Public Broadcasting: Public broadcasting in India has come a long way since Gandhi’s time. With the establishment of Prasar Bharati in 1997, AIR and Doordarshan came under an autonomous statutory body aimed at providing independence from government influence. This autonomy allows Prasar Bharati to operate with a focus on public interest rather than solely on profit-driven agendas, distinguishing it from commercial broadcasters.