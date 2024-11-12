Public Service Broadcasting Day: Honouring Mahatma Gandhi’s Connect with Rural India

New Delhi: Every year, November 12 marks the celebration of Public Service Broadcasting Day in India. This significant day commemorates Mahatma Gandhi’s historic visit to All India Radio (AIR) in 1947.
It serves as a reminder of the critical role of public broadcasting in India’s social fabric, especially in connecting and uplifting the voices of the rural and marginalised sections of society and enduring legacy of Gandhian values in media and communication.
The Historical Significance of November 12, 1947: Public Service Broadcasting Day recalls the special visit of Mahatma Gandhi to the AIR studios in Delhi on November 12, 1947. This was the only time Gandhi visited a radio station, and he came for a noble purpose.
In the wake of the partition, millions of Hindus and Sikhs were forced to relocate from Pakistan to newly independent India. Many of these refugees were housed in camps across Delhi, having left behind their homes, possessions, and communities.
Deeply moved by their plight, Gandhi decided to address these refugees directly, understanding that his physical presence in each camp would not be feasible. Through radio, Gandhi could reach out to these people, providing them with comfort and solidarity.
In his speech, he expressed empathy, compassion, and encouragement, urging refugees to remain resilient during such trying times. This broadcast is remembered as a moving moment in India’s post-independence history, and Public Service Broadcasting Day is observed to honor this compassionate act.
The Role of Public Broadcasting in India: Public Service Broadcasting Day serves as an occasion to appreciate the role of All India Radio and Doordarshan, India’s public broadcasting platforms, in providing information, education, and entertainment to the masses.
AIR, which began its journey in 1936, and Doordarshan, launched in 1959, are two pillars of India’s public service media that have played an instrumental role in nation-building. Public broadcasting in India is based on the ideals of inclusivity and access, reaching remote and rural areas where commercial media often fails to penetrate.
AIR’s outreach in rural India, in particular, aligns closely with Gandhi’s principles. Mahatma Gandhi firmly believed that India’s soul resided in its villages. His vision of development included empowering rural communities, and in many ways, AIR has continued to keep this vision alive by addressing issues relevant to rural populations.
Programmes related to farming techniques, health advice, educational initiatives, and weather updates have been lifelines for millions across the country, especially those in remote areas.
The Evolution and Challenges of Public Broadcasting: Public broadcasting in India has come a long way since Gandhi’s time. With the establishment of Prasar Bharati in 1997, AIR and Doordarshan came under an autonomous statutory body aimed at providing independence from government influence. This autonomy allows Prasar Bharati to operate with a focus on public interest rather than solely on profit-driven agendas, distinguishing it from commercial broadcasters.
However, despite its legacy and reach, public broadcasting faces numerous challenges today. In an era dominated by digital platforms and private media, AIR and Doordarshan contend with declining viewership and competition from a multitude of entertainment options. Funding constraints and the rapid shift towards internet-based content further strain their ability to innovate and expand.
Nevertheless, public broadcasters have adapted to some extent by embracing digital platforms. For example, AIR and Doordarshan programmes are now available online, which helps them reach younger audiences and urban listeners. Yet, their primary audience remains rural, where traditional radio and television continue to be the most accessible forms of media.
Celebrations and Reflections on Public Service Broadcasting Day: Each year, Public Service Broadcasting Day is celebrated with special events, programmes, and reflections on Gandhi’s message and the mission of public broadcasting. The observance also involves discussions on the importance of a free, responsible, and accessible media for a functioning democracy.
Schools, universities, and other institutions often mark the day by organizing events to discuss the value of public service broadcasting in India. This celebration serves as a reminder that while technology and media consumption habits have evolved, the need for public service media remains as vital as ever.
The Relevance of Gandhi’s Message in Modern Public Broadcasting: The spirit of Gandhi’s message continues to inspire India’s public broadcasting system. Mahatma Gandhi believed in the power of truthful communication and community engagement.
Public Service Broadcasting Day reiterates the importance of these values, urging public media to maintain its focus on unbiased information, national unity, and social welfare.
In today’s fast-paced digital age, where news is often sensationalised, and misinformation can spread rapidly, the role of credible and balanced reporting through public broadcasting is indispensable.
AIR and Doordarshan, as public broadcasters, remain responsible for providing accurate information that serves the public interest, upholding the Gandhian vision of a transparent and inclusive society.
Preserving the Legacy of Public Service Broadcasting: Public Service Broadcasting Day is not merely a commemoration of a historic speech by Mahatma Gandhi but also a tribute to the mission of public broadcasters in India.
It is a day to honour the commitment of broadcasting channels to serve the public, especially those in rural and remote areas who rely on these services for information, education, and entertainment.
As India progresses, the role of public broadcasting will need to adapt to the changing needs of its audience while staying true to its mission of public service. Public Service Broadcasting Day reminds us of the value of media that serves society and nurtures democratic ideals, a vision that remains crucial for India’s growth and unity.
Read More: