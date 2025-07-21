Public Hearing In Patna Demands Cancellation Of Bihar’s Electoral Roll Revision Drive

By Dev Raj

Patna: A 'jan sunwai' or public hearing conducted by a group of socio-political organisations on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar on Monday brought to light a wide range of problems being faced by the common people, and concluded that the exercise should be immediately cancelled to protect democracy.

Though several hundred people from different parts of the state came to Patna to attend the hearing, only around 28 of them from 14 districts got an opportunity to narrate their experiences, which were later noted and discussed further.

Munni Devi, 30, of Ramghat village under Narpatganj Assembly constituency in Araria district, said: “The booth level officer (BLO) came to me and took a copy of my Aadhaar card and went away with it. He demanded documents from my husband, who works in Mumbai, but I did not have any. I am worried whether he will be able to vote in future or not.”

Hardev Pal, 60, of Narvar village under Kargahar constituency in Rohtas district, asserted that he had been voting for around four decades, but he had no document apart from the Aadhaar card to show that he is a citizen of India. “But the BLO did not accept it and went away,” he added.

On the other hand, Rakhi Devi, of Kanhaiya Nagar under Phulwari constituency in Patna district, revealed that the BLO did not give her the receipt for receiving the forms despite being asked. She also had to hand over a copy of her Aadhaar card.

The entire gamut of the issues unravelled as people spoke one by one; the social activists present on the occasion expressed worry about the impact of SIR on the political well-being and rights of the people.

The event was organised by various institutions, including Bharat Jodo Abhiyan, National Alliance of People’s Movement (NAPM), Swaraj Abhiyan, Jan Jagaran Shakti Sangathan (JJSS), Samar Charitable Trust, Kosi Nav Nirman Manch and others.

“After listening to people from different districts, I have understood that SIR is an attack on democracy and the right to vote. This is a gross injustice, and many people may be deprived of their franchise. This exercise is not practical and is being conducted in a great hurry,” eminent economist Jean Dreze said.

Dreze, a Belgium-born economist now settled in Ranchi, added that the rules made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) were being flouted by its people.

“The people conducting SIR are not doing a door-to-door survey, or providing enumeration forms in duplicate. At times, they are demanding money to fill forms, and filling in rubbish data in the system. The people are facing harassment. Their time, as well as that of the entire government machinery, including teachers and other employees roped in to conduct the exercise, is being wasted,” Dreze added.

The economist-cum- social activist asserted that the census should be conducted first in the country, and then its data should be compared with the electoral rolls for the sake of integrity. He added that the BLOs have been given arbitrary powers, and anybody could understand the group of people who would be targeted under the exercise. He added that Bihar was the worst place to begin such an exercise.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi School of Economics (DSE) professor and sociologist Nandini Sundar pointed out that the speciality of India was that everybody, whether rich or poor, or any caste or religion, had an equal vote.

“This was one of the outcomes of the Freedom Movement. But now people are being scared and threatened with the issue of citizenship. Some people are being given enumeration forms, some are not,” Sundar said.

The DSE sociologist asserted that SIR was proving to be an additional burden on women, who were being asked to go to their parents to seek certificates of birth and residence, at a time when their husbands were working as labourers in other states.

“SIR is impossible during the agriculture season and floods. People are being compelled to leave their work and spend time and money filling up forms. This is an impossible exercise which should be cancelled,” Sundar added.

Former chairperson of the Minorities Commission of India and former Chief Information Commissioner of India, Wajahat Habibullah, said that the positive outcome of the public hearing was that so many people had come to raise their voice against the attack on democracy in the guise of the ECI exercise.

“SIR is an attempt to snatch the various rights provided by the Constitution. The administration is being misused for this purpose instead of aiding the people. These processes in the SIR are not as per the Constitution. People should seek information about it through the Right To Information (RTI), Habibullah said.

Professor DM Diwakar, former director of the AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies, Patna, called SIR a conspiracy and a threat to democracy.

“The credentials of the ECI have been questioned in the recent past, but this time, the public is questioning them. The people are angry. The 2024 Lok Sabha polls happened, and a summary revision was also conducted afterwards for the forthcoming Assembly polls. SIR was not needed in such a situation and could have been conducted later. It should be cancelled,” Diwakar said.

Former Patna High Court justice Anjana Prakash stressed that the 11 documents being sought under SIR as evidence of place and date of birth were impossible for a majority of the people of Bihar to submit.

“The ECI is asking people to prove their citizenship. It is a very bad step, and the entire exercise should be cancelled. More so, because the commission has the data of people who have passed away or have migrated to other places, and it could be easily removed,” Prakash added.

Social activist, politician and psephologist Yogendra Yadav called SIR “a threat to the Preamble of the Constitution, and people should show a copy of it to the ECI to put across their viewpoint.”

The SIR exercise

The SIR exercise began in Bihar on June 25 in the wake of the forthcoming Assembly elections, expected to be held in November. The verification and submission of forms is to be completed by July 26, but the entire exercise will end on September 30 with the publication of the updated electoral rolls.

Bihar has around 7.90 crore electors, of which the names of 4.96 crore were already present in the electoral rolls after the last such revision was conducted in January 2003. These electors have to verify themselves by just filling out the enumeration forms and submitting them.

However, the remaining 2.94 crore voters, whose names were registered in the electoral rolls after January 2003, have to submit additional documents to establish the date and place of birth of themselves and either one or both parents, as required.

The latest position of SIR

The ECI said on Monday (July 21) that 96.23 per cent of the total 7.90 million electors have been covered by the ongoing exercise, and only 3.77 per cent enumeration forms were still to be received.

As per a communique by the ECI, around 90.67 per cent enumeration forms of the total 7.90 crore electors have been received so far, and of these, 89.73 per cent have been digitised.

Around 43.93 lakh electors or 5.56 per cent of the total electors were not found at their addresses, while over 16.55 lakh or 2.1 per cent of the total electors were reported as deceased. Likewise, 7.51 lakh electors or 0.95 per cent were discovered to be enrolled at multiple places, while 11,484 voters or 0.01 per cent of the total voters were untraceable.

