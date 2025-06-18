ETV Bharat / bharat

Public Cannot Use Toilets At Private Petrol Pumps: Kerala HC Issues Interim Order

The High Court's order came on a petition filed by the Petroleum Traders Welfare and Legal Service Society

Public Cannot Use Toilets At Private Petrol Pumps: Kerala HC Issues Interim Order
File photo of Kerala High Court (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 18, 2025 at 8:45 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has issued an interim order that public cannot use toilets at private petrol pumps. With this, only customers can use toilets at private petrol pumps.

The High Court's interim order has stayed the action of the municipalities and the Kerala government, which had pasted stickers stating that toilets at private petrol pumps can be used for public purposes.

The High Court's order came on a petition filed by the Petroleum Traders Welfare and Legal Service Society. The petition sought the withdrawal of the action of the municipalities that had placed boards stating that toilets at private petrol pumps are public toilets.

The petitioners argued that the toilets attached to the pumps are private toilets and converting them into public toilets is a violation of the right to property guaranteed by the Constitution. The opposing parties were the central and state governments, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, and petroleum companies.

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has issued an interim order that public cannot use toilets at private petrol pumps. With this, only customers can use toilets at private petrol pumps.

The High Court's interim order has stayed the action of the municipalities and the Kerala government, which had pasted stickers stating that toilets at private petrol pumps can be used for public purposes.

The High Court's order came on a petition filed by the Petroleum Traders Welfare and Legal Service Society. The petition sought the withdrawal of the action of the municipalities that had placed boards stating that toilets at private petrol pumps are public toilets.

The petitioners argued that the toilets attached to the pumps are private toilets and converting them into public toilets is a violation of the right to property guaranteed by the Constitution. The opposing parties were the central and state governments, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, and petroleum companies.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TOILETSKERALA HIGH COURTCUSTOMERSRIGHT TO PROPERTYPRIVATE PETROL PUMPS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.