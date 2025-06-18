Public Cannot Use Toilets At Private Petrol Pumps: Kerala HC Issues Interim Order

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has issued an interim order that public cannot use toilets at private petrol pumps. With this, only customers can use toilets at private petrol pumps.

The High Court's interim order has stayed the action of the municipalities and the Kerala government, which had pasted stickers stating that toilets at private petrol pumps can be used for public purposes.

The High Court's order came on a petition filed by the Petroleum Traders Welfare and Legal Service Society. The petition sought the withdrawal of the action of the municipalities that had placed boards stating that toilets at private petrol pumps are public toilets.

The petitioners argued that the toilets attached to the pumps are private toilets and converting them into public toilets is a violation of the right to property guaranteed by the Constitution. The opposing parties were the central and state governments, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, and petroleum companies.