Public Bus Staff To Be Suspended If Vehicles Not Stopped For Picking Women Commuters: CM Atishi

Delhi CM Atishi said the drivers and conductors of public transport buses would be suspended if they didn't stop to pick up female passengers.

File photo of Delhi CM Atishi (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday said the drivers and conductors of public transport (DTC and Cluster) buses will be suspended if they are found driving away from designated stops without picking up the waiting female passengers there.

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister asked the women of Delhi to click pictures of such buses and put it on social media so that strict action can be taken against the errant drivers and conductors.

The Transport department has issued an order for all the drivers and conductors of both DTC and Cluster buses to ensure picking up women passengers from the bus stops. Such drivers and conductors will be suspended if their buses do not stop to avoid picking up women passengers, Atishi said.

"Delhi government is committed to ensure that the women passengers freely use the buses as much as they need. The economy is strengthened if more and more women go out for work, education and other activities," she added.

The women passengers in Delhi can enjoy free travel in public transport buses. The chief minister said the government reimburses both the DTC and Cluster buses for the 'pink' passes issued to women for free travel. So, there is no reason that the buses should not stop for the women passengers because there is no loss involved, she added.

