PTI Fact Check: No, Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 Was Not Passed In Rajya Sabha; Details Inside

New Delhi: Two videos of the Parliamentary proceedings—Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha—were recently posted on social media, with users claiming that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 was presented and passed in the Rajya Sabha amid heavy uproar.
However, the PTI Fact Check Desk investigated and found that the JPC report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was tabled in the Rajya Sabha. As of February 14, the Parliament had not passed the bill, as the session had been adjourned until March 10. The social media post was shared with a false claim.
Claim
On February 13, an X (formerly Twitter) user named Namami Bharatam shared two videos of the proceedings of the Upper House and Lower House, claiming that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was presented and passed in the Rajya Sabha.
In the Lok Sabha, Jagdambika Pal, chairman of the joint parliamentary committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, tabled the bill in Parliament. In another video, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar was seen pacifying a protest that erupted against the JPC report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.
The post's caption, which garnered 7741 views, read: “#WaqfAmendmentBill presented and passed in Rajya Sabha. Opposition leaders started shouting against it, and BJP leaders started slogans such as Bharat Mata ki Jai. Those who had created Waqf to give our lands to Muslims through the Waqf Board are in too much pain.”
Here is the link and archive link to the post, and below is a screenshot.
Investigation
The Desk ran the viral video through the InVid tool and extracted multiple keyframes. Upon running one of the keyframes through Google Lens, the Desk found several other users sharing the same video with similar claims.
Two such posts can be seen here and here, with their archived versions available here and here, respectively.
The Desk conducted a customised keyword search on Google to find relevant news reports and came across a report published by Hindustan Times on February 13, 2025. The title of the report read: “JPC report on Waqf bill tabled in Parliament amid uproar from Opposition: ‘Biased, one-sided’”
“The Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC) report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was tabled in Parliament on Thursday amid uproar. The report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was tabled by BJP member Medha Vishram Kulkarni, a member of the panel, in Rajya Sabha. JPC chairman and BJP MP Jagadambika Pal tabled the bill in the Lok Sabha after it was adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition sloganeering against the report,” read a section of the report.
Here is the link to the report, and below is a screenshot.
Another report by The Indian Express mentioned that the report's tabling led to disruptions and chaos in both Houses of Parliament. The Opposition alleges that its dissent notes have been deleted, and the government rejects the charge.
The report, published on February 13, was titled “Waqf report: Oppn protests dissent redaction, corrigendum restores notes.”
Here is the link to the report.
In the next part of the investigation, the Desk conducted another set of customised keyword searches on Google, which yielded a February 13 report published by The New Indian Express. The report headline read: “Lok Sabha adjourned till March 10 after uproar over JPC report on Waqf Bill.”
Here is the link to the report, and below is a screenshot.
The report mentioned: “Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till March 10, bringing the first part of the Budget Session to a close on Thursday. The day saw massive uproar in both Houses after the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) tabled its Waqf (Amendment) Bill report, with Opposition members accusing the government of removing their dissenting notes. Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha proceedings were also disrupted by protests as the JPC report was tabled in the Upper House. LoP Mallikarjun Kharge called the report "anti-democratic", citing the alleged rejection of the Opposition's dissent.”
Furthermore, the Parliament has been adjourned until March 10th, marking the end of the first phase of the Budget Session, and will then reconvene and continue until April 4th.
Another news report, Business Standard, dated February 14, mentioned that the Rajya Sabha also adjourned and will resume its session alongside the Lok Sabha on March 10th.
The report's title read: “Parliament adjourns until March 10th after the productive first session.”
Here is the link to the report. A portion of the article highlighted: “A key development during this period was the tabling of the Joint Committee's report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024. The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned and will resume its session alongside the Lok Sabha on March 10th. The Budget Session's initial phase began on January 31st.”
Subsequently, the Desk concluded that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 has been tabled in the Rajya Sabha, and as of February 14, the Parliament has not passed it.
CLAIM
Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 passed in Rajya Sabha
FACT
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 has been tabled in the Rajya Sabha, and as of February 14, the bill has not been passed by the Parliament
CONCLUSION
Multiple social media users shared two videos of the Parliamentary proceedings, claiming that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 was presented and passed in the Rajya Sabha. In its investigation, the Desk found that in one of the videos chairman of the joint parliamentary committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Jagdambika Pal, tabled the bill in Lok Sabha, while the other video showed Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar pacifying a protest that erupted against the JPC report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Further, the Desk found that the Bill has been tabled in the Rajya Sabha, and as of February 14, the bill has not been passed by the Parliament.
(Note: This story was first published by PTI and is republished by ETV Bharat as part of Shakti Collective.)