PTI Fact Check: No, Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 Was Not Passed In Rajya Sabha; Details Inside

New Delhi: Two videos of the Parliamentary proceedings—Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha—were recently posted on social media, with users claiming that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 was presented and passed in the Rajya Sabha amid heavy uproar.

However, the PTI Fact Check Desk investigated and found that the JPC report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was tabled in the Rajya Sabha. As of February 14, the Parliament had not passed the bill, as the session had been adjourned until March 10. The social media post was shared with a false claim.

Claim

On February 13, an X (formerly Twitter) user named Namami Bharatam shared two videos of the proceedings of the Upper House and Lower House, claiming that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was presented and passed in the Rajya Sabha.

In the Lok Sabha, Jagdambika Pal, chairman of the joint parliamentary committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, tabled the bill in Parliament. In another video, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar was seen pacifying a protest that erupted against the JPC report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

The post's caption, which garnered 7741 views, read: “#WaqfAmendmentBill presented and passed in Rajya Sabha. Opposition leaders started shouting against it, and BJP leaders started slogans such as Bharat Mata ki Jai. Those who had created Waqf to give our lands to Muslims through the Waqf Board are in too much pain.”

Investigation

The Desk ran the viral video through the InVid tool and extracted multiple keyframes. Upon running one of the keyframes through Google Lens, the Desk found several other users sharing the same video with similar claims.

Two such posts can be seen here and here, with their archived versions available here and here, respectively.

The Desk conducted a customised keyword search on Google to find relevant news reports and came across a report published by Hindustan Times on February 13, 2025. The title of the report read: “JPC report on Waqf bill tabled in Parliament amid uproar from Opposition: ‘Biased, one-sided’”

“The Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC) report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was tabled in Parliament on Thursday amid uproar. The report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was tabled by BJP member Medha Vishram Kulkarni, a member of the panel, in Rajya Sabha. JPC chairman and BJP MP Jagadambika Pal tabled the bill in the Lok Sabha after it was adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition sloganeering against the report,” read a section of the report.

