'Psychological Warfare Against Naxalites': Special Strategy to Penetrate Abujahmad, Scaling Up FOBs

Hyderabad: As security forces scale up the offensive against Naxalites, the former have launched a psychological war against the Maoists advancing with special strategies aimed at penetrating Abujahmad, the stronghold of Maoists in the country. Sources said that steps are being taken towards expanding into Dandakaranya by setting up as many Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) as possible.

The security forces are in particular focusing on Bastar Division comprising Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanapur and Sukma districts. It is said that if the Maoist activities in the said areas are curbed, the steps aimed to suppress left-wing extremism in the country will be effective. More than 90 percent of the violent incidents that took place in Chhattisgarh last year were reported from the restive Bastar Division and nearly 30 percent of the incidents across the country took place within this division.

In this background, the units of the Central Armed Police Forces are being moved to Chhattisgarh after starting 'Operation Kagar'. Recently, three BSF battalions were moved from Odisha to the Naxal affected state. On the other hand, a unit of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was moved to Abujahmad. At present 8 ITBP battalions are deployed in Narayanpur, Rajnandgaon, and Kondagaon and the formation of new FOBs is going on in full swing.

In Chhattisgarh, the security forces' strategy seems to have gained momentum after the recent change of dispensation. The massive encounter in Kanker where as many as 29 Naxalites were killed by the security forces is boosting the security forces' morale in the offensive against the Naxals. The killing of 29 Maoists simultaneously is the biggest success of the security forces in Chhattisgarh, police officials say. Although there were two such massive encounters in the past in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, it is noteworthy that this is the first time in Chhattisgarh, the stronghold of the Maoists.

Strategically FOB in the Past

Maoists attacked a CRPF camp in Chhattisgarh on January 30 this year, killing three jawans and injuring 15 others. Security forces identified a tunnel where up to 100 Maoists were hiding in Tadopot of Bijapur district in the Indravati riverside area. At the beginning of this year, both the security forces and the Maoists intensified their strategies to gain supremacy. In this order, the establishment of FOB in February in Puvarti on the borders of Sukma-Bijapur districts has become a priority for the security forces.

The reason for this is that it is the hometown of battalion commander Madavi Hidma, who was killed in guerrilla attacks. Sources said that the security forces tried to send a message to the tribals by treating Hidma's mother at the medical camp set up there. It is noteworthy that in the past, the Maoists ran their government in the area in the name of 'Janatana Sarkar'. To counter that, the security forces jointly formed the FOB to gain a psychological upper hand over the Maoists. It is noteworthy that the security forces spend hours together in an area that was once difficult to enter.

Expansion With 63 Camps in Three Years

As part of their expansion into Abujahmad, the security forces are being strategic by setting up FOBs every 4 km as per sources. Sources said that 63 FOBs have been set up in Chhattisgarh since 2020. It is noteworthy that 8 FOBs have been set up in the Kanker district alone in the last four months. By ensuring that these FOBs include CRPF, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA), Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guards (DRG), Bastar Fighters, and local police, the mistakes of the past are not repeated.

In the past, only one CRPF force went on field operations. There are instances where tens of jawans lost their lives. By learning from those mistakes, DRG, Bastar Fighters, Cobra, SPF, etc. forces are being ensured in FOBs in order to make the anti-Naxal operations more effective.