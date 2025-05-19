ETV Bharat / bharat

PSLV-C61 Failure: Former ISRO Scientist Breaks Down What Went Wrong And What Comes Next

In this image via ISRO on May 17, 2025, preparations underway for the launch of ISRO's PSLV-C61 carrying the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-09), at the Satish Dhawan Space Station, in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. ( PTI )

New Delhi: ISRO experienced a rare setback on Thursday morning after an in-flight failure caused its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C61) mission to veer off course during its third-stage burn. The launch was at 5:59 a.m. from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. It was delivering the Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-09, but the rocket subsequently lost velocity and could not insert EOS-09 into orbit.

This was ISRO’s 101st PSLV launch mission. The failure is concerning, especially given that EOS-09 was an important all-weather imaging satellite to support India's military and disaster management capabilities.

What happened mid-air?

Judging by ISRO’s preliminary data, the PSLV third stage (PS3) did not perform as expected. The velocity fell sharply at a rate of change from 6 km/s down to 2.45 km/s, which in turn reflects a potential loss of thrust, or at a minimum, deviation in trajectory.

ISRO’s Chair, V Narayanan, admitted to this anomaly when appearing together with ISRO's scientists on an official live stream. Narayanan confirmed that "the rocket did not achieve the intended orbit". Heretofore, this sort of live admission is extremely rare at ISRO, reflecting the additional transparency that ISRO is beginning to develop.

What happens now?

ISRO is now starting a complete investigation, with the failure analysis process already having been started. An official Failure Analysis Committee (FAC) has been set up. This is standard practice for ISRO anytime there is a major anomaly.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Manish Purohit, former ISRO scientist, explained, “The FAC will look into all telemetry data, test records of the third stage, conduct simulations, and even examine the flex nozzle under similar load conditions. These investigations usually take a few weeks to a month.”

He added that the FAC will also audit guidance software, propulsion systems, and structural integrity based on real-time flight data, and cross-reference it with ground-based tracking and radar inputs.

Learning from failure: ISRO’s track record