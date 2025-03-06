'Provocative Activities:' India On Security Breach During Jaishankar's UK Visit

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday strongly reacted to the security breach during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's UK visit, turning the incident as "provocative activities". In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs condemned the misuse of "democratic freedoms" by a small group of "separatists and extremists".

The Union Ministry Of External Affairs took serious note of the security breach that happened when a group of Khalistani extremists, carrying the Indian national flag and loudspeakers, chanted slogans outside the Chatham House in London where Jaishankar was holding discussions. Later, when he was leaving the venue, a man ran towards his car and tore the Tricolourt in front of police officers as the matter escalated into a security breach.

"We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of EAM to the UK. We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists. We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations," the statement by the MEA read.

Jaishankar met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and other senior leaders. During his meeting with UK home secretary Yvette Cooper on Tuesday, Jaishankar discussed key issues, including the flow of talent and joint efforts to counter trafficking and extremism.

He wrote on X, "A good meeting with Home Secretary @YvetteCooperMP today in London. We discussed the flow of talent, people to people exchanges, and joint efforts in tackling trafficking and extremism."

Earlier in January, a group of pro-Khalistan extremists had gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London to stage a protest. They had also previously stormed a cinema in the London town of Harrow and attempted to stop the screening of the Kangana Ranaut starrer film "Emergency".

When asked about the destructions being caused by Khalistani forces in some UK theatres screening 'Emergency', MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said, "We consistently raise concerns with the UK Government regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements, freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively and those obstructing it must be held accountable".

He added, "We hope that the UK side will take appropriate action against those responsible. Our High Commission in London remains in touch in regular communication with our community members for their safety and welfare. We expect the UK side to take strong appropriate action in this matter".

Notably, in 2023, the Indian High Commission in London faced a violent attack by Khalistani supporters who were attempting to further the cause of Khalistan, advocating for the secession of the state of Punjab from India, as alleged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to the NIA, the attacks in London were perpetrated in retaliation to the action taken by Punjab police against Amritpal Singh, Chief of Waris Punjab De, to influence the crackdown on the outfit and its leader.