Canada's Province Of British Columbia Declares September 6 As 'Jaswant Singh Khalra' Day

ETV Bharat / bharat

Born in 1952, Khlara was a social worker and human rights activist. He was the director of a bank in Amritsar and used to raise the voice of the oppressed.

Sikh historian Dr Anurag Singh, while talking to ETV Bharat over phone, said, "This is a battle between truth and lies. Governments never follow the truth. It is a good thing that a special place has been given to him in British Columbia, Canada, and the day is being celebrated in his memory".

In a post on X, journalist Gagandeep Singh said, "While the biopic on Human Rights Activist Jaswant Singh Khalra faces censorship in India with demands of 127 cuts, in Canada the Government of British Columbia has proclaimed September 6th as “Jaswant Singh Khalra Day” on the 30th anniversary of his disappearance".

The date marks the 30th anniversary of Khalra's alleged abduction by the Punjab Police and his subsequent disappearance, an event that continues to resonate within the global human rights community.

Chandigarh: The Province of British Columbia in Canada has officially proclaimed September 6 as 'Jaswant Singh Khalra Day' to honour the memory and legacy of internationally respected human rights defender and Sikh leader Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Terrorism was at its peak in Punjab in the 1990s. A KPS Gill took over as DGP of Punjab, Khalra, associated with a human rights organization, alleged police had falsely killed and abducted Sikhs.

Khalra had claimed that between 1984 and 1994, 25,000 Sikh youth had gone missing. The police had cremated 2,000 unclaimed bodies and dumped several into rivers and canals, he had. As the general secretary of the human rights wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Khalra had taken it upon himself to expose such extra-judicial killings.

On this day in the year 1995, Khalra suddenly disappeared. The matter reached the Supreme Court and the CBI was ordered to investigate. In its initial investigation, the CBI admitted that the Punjab Police had killed many people in fake encounters. The CBI registered a total of 70 cases, including that of Khalra's disappearance.

Khalra was washing his car outside his house on 6 September 1995 and was abducted by the police. The family of Khalra had demanded a CBI investigation. Based on CBI's probe, the court found six Punjab Police officers guilty and sentenced them to seven years imprisonment.

The proclamation by the Province of British Columbia (@Gagan4344)

The film 'Punjab 95' based on the life of Khalra could not be released in India. Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has played the lead role in the film, produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had recommended over 120 cuts due to its sensitive subject matter and depiction of historical events, including demands to change Khalra's name and delete important historical references.

Following this recommendation from the Censor Board, Diljit and the producers of the film announced that it would be released without any cuts. After this, the film was released in all countries except India.

Khalra's wife, Paramjit Kaur Khalra, had condemned the Censor Board's demand and clarified that the biopic was made with the consent of his family. She wanted the film to be released without any cuts.