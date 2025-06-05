ETV Bharat / bharat

Proud And Historic Moment: PM Modi On Consecration Of Ram Darbar

PM Modi said Ayodhya has witnessed another proud and historic moment following the consecration of 'Ram Darbar'.

File photo of Narendra Modi (PTI)
By PTI

Published : June 5, 2025 at 7:56 PM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Ayodhya has witnessed another proud and historic moment following the consecration of 'Ram Darbar' -- Lord Rama in his royal form -- along with the installation of idols in eight newly built temples inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

The ritual was the second major consecration ceremony at the temple, the first being that of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024, in the presence of the prime minister.

In a post on X, Modi said the auspicious occasion of the consecration of the divine and grand 'Ram Darbar' will fill the devotees of Ram with devotion and joy.

The PM said he hopes that Lord Ram bestows his blessings of happiness, health and prosperity upon the countrymen.

