Protests Mount In Kerala Over Govt's Decision To End Spot Booking at Sabarimala

Thiruvananthapuram: Protests intensified in Kerala following the state government's decision to discontinue spot booking for pilgrims at Sabarimala. The controversy has sparked reactions from multiple political corners, with demands growing to reinstate the booking facility to avoid disruptions during the pilgrimage season.

On Monday, the Communist Party of India (CPI), a major ally of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), openly called on the government to reconsider its decision. CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam urged the administration to bring back the spot booking facility alongside the existing online system.

"Don't allow the RSS to exploit this situation for political gain. Many will try to incite conflict against the government by misleading devotees under the guise of faith. While reform is necessary, the confusion caused by abrupt implementation must end. Virtual booking is a step forward, but spot booking is essential for the convenience of all pilgrims. The RSS is looking to take advantage of the situation when Ayyappa devotees, after observing their vows, are forced to return without a darshan. Their goal is not religious, it is political, aimed at stirring tension against the Left," Viswam said while speaking to reporters in Trivandrum.

The CPI's statement comes in the wake of criticism from opposition leader V D Satheesan, who recently wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, urging them to reconsider the decision. Satheesan emphasized that the exclusive reliance on online booking could lead to a significant challenge to the pilgrims, particularly those coming from other states, many of whom might be unfamiliar with the technology.

"It's disheartening to see devotees who kept fast and travelled long distances have to return without the darshan simply because they couldn't secure an online booking. The system should be inclusive, allowing both online and spot booking to ensure everyone has a chance for darshan," Satheesan wrote in his letter.

In a recent review meeting chaired by CM Vijayan, the state decided to continue the exclusive use of the virtual queue system for Sabarimala, limiting daily entries to 80,000. Last year, the system accommodated 90,000 online bookings along with an additional 15,000 spot bookings. Despite this arrangement, many devotees still had to leave without a darshan, a situation the opposition fears could worsen this year.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which oversees the temple's administration, is set to meet on Monday to deliberate on the dispute. While the government remains firm on its virtual queue policy, the TDB has indicated support for spot booking. TDB President PS Prashant said spot booking is a practical solution, especially for pilgrims who are not sound with technology.

The board members previously expressed concerns in the Sabarimala review meeting, highlighting that many devotees from other states are not adept at using the online system. The complete elimination of spot booking, they argued, could lead to widespread dissatisfaction and unrest.

As the debate continues, the outcome of the TDB's meeting will be crucial in determining the future of Sabarimala's booking system. With criticism mounting from both the opposition and the BJP, the government faces increasing pressure to find a solution that balances modernization with the needs of the pilgrims.