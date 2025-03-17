Protests Intensify Against Waqf Amendment Bill, AIMPLB Calls It 'Attempt To Usurp Muslim Properties'

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has launched a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, voicing concerns over alleged attempt to usurp all the Waqf properties. AIMPLB has stated that the proposed legislation is a direct attack on the Muslims.

Raising objections to the proposed amendments, AIMPLB General Secretary Maulana Fazlurrahim Mujaddidi said that the bill is a 'conspiracy to destroy and usurp Waqf properties'. He stated that crores of Muslims had sent emails to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) expressing their opposition to the bill.

The Muslim Personal Law Board, along with various national and state-level Muslim organisations and prominent Muslim leaders, presented strong arguments before the JPC, and submitted written documents detailing their objections. However, despite this, the government made the bill even more stringent and controversial, alleged the AIMPLB General Secretary.

The AIMPLB had also discussed with Opposition leaders and allies of the ruling BJP, highlighting the concerns of the Muslim community and their stand on the Waqf Amendment Bill. Reportedly, this protest was initially planned for March 14 but was rescheduled to March 17 due to Holi festival.

Prior to the protest, a high-level delegation of the Board also met Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada, when the latter was briefed by AIMPLB General Secretary about the serious objections with regard to the Waqf Bill.

"Through this bill, a sword is hanging over the existence of Muslim mosques, cemeteries, khanqahs, and madrasas, forcing the Muslim community in India to protest. We want to make it clear to the government of India that we decided, at the time of our country's independence, that we will live, die, and be buried in this country. We also decided that we will live in this country with complete religious freedom and Islamic identity. Our mosques will remain, their minarets will stand tall," said Mohammed Fazlurrahim.

The Board will announce its action plan to combat the 'sinister design of ruling alliance', AIMPLB has stated.

What Different Political Parties Said

On the protest by the Muslim Personal Law Board, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari affirmed his party's opposition to BJP's stance on the bill and said, "When the JPC was formed on Waqf, we had already clarified our position. When this (bill) is introduced in the Parliament, we will clarify there too. We do not agree with what the BJP wants."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi stated that it would be premature to comment on the bill before its introduction in the Parliament. "I believe that it would not be appropriate to comment on Waqf Bill until it is introduced in the Parliament. It has not been introduced yet and the kind of politics being done on it is unfortunate. Our party's representative Arvind Sawant was part of discussions in the committee, he has put forth his and the party's views, and we will continue to present our side on appropriate platforms," she said.

On the other hand, senior BJP leader Yogendra Chandolia termed the protests as an 'insult to the Constitution. "I think the protest against the Waqf Bill is insult to the Constitution. Those who are doing it should understand that now everything will be done according to BR Ambedkar's constitution, and not according to the AIMPLB. Their leaders should understand," he stated.

