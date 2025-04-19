Protests in Baghpat, Mirzapur Over West Bengal Violence; Demand For President’s Rule Grows

Baghpat/Mirzapur: People in Baghpat and Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, voiced strong opposition to the recent incidents of violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal. Carrying posters and banners, protesters raised slogans against the Mamata Banerjee government, accusing it of ignoring attacks on the majority community. They also burned a symbolic effigy, condemning the violence and holding the West Bengal government responsible for failing to protect the majority community. Protesters demanded that the Central government impose President's Rule in West Bengal.

As part of nationwide protests organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday, demonstrations also took place in Mirzapur. VHP members submitted a memorandum addressed to the President through the District Magistrate.

VHP’s Central Joint Secretary Ambrish Singh alleged that people from a particular community are targeting the majority community in West Bengal using the Waqf Act as a pretext. He claimed that the majority community are being killed, their shops set on fire, and that the Central government must intervene immediately.

Meanwhile, in Baghpat, BJP workers and members of various Hindu organisations staged a protest against Mamata Banerjee’s government. Protesters burned an effigy on NH 709B, raising slogans like “Jai Shri Ram,” “Mamta Sarkar Hai-Hai”, and “Anti-Hindu Government Murdabad.”

Local BJP leaders and Hindu organisation members accused the West Bengal government of appeasement politics and said it is turning a blind eye to violence against the majority community.

BJP leader Manupal Bansal stated that atrocities against Hindus in West Bengal are being ignored and accused the opposition alliance of staying silent. He said memoranda were submitted at all the tehsils after burning effigies of Mamata Banerjee as a form of protest.

In a related development, authorities took action in Bilochpura village (Baghpat) where a protest was held on Friday against the Waqf Act. A case has been registered against 57 people, including 22 named individuals and 35 unidentified persons, after a video of the procession went viral on social media. According to reports, members of a particular community came out after prayers, carrying posters and banners and raised slogans during the protest.

Read more: West Bengal Governor Bose Leaves For Violence-Hit Malda, Murshidabad