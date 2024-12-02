Protests Against Minority Persecution In Bangladesh Rock Barak Valley

Guwahati: Slogans like "Bangladesh be aware! Yunus Government be aware!", Ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh", "No export-import", and "All imports and exports from north Srilbhumi stopped till the situation in Bangladesh normalises" are being raised these days at massive public rallies — taken out in solidarity with the minority community facing persecution in Bangladesh — in several areas of Barak Valley, which shares demographic similarity with that nation.

Three districts of Barak Valley, including the prime town of Silchar, have been protesting against the persecution of minority Hindus in Bangladesh and demanding the release of ISKCON monk Swami Chinmayananda Das Brahmachari, held captive by the interim government.

Protest Erupt in Silchar against Atrocity in Bangladesh

On Sunday night, a huge rally was held in Silchar town to protest against the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. Rupam Nandi Purkayastha, advisor to Barak's frontline student body, All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students Association (ACHSA), called for the Indian Army's intervention in Bangladesh turmoil.

"US-backed Muhammad Yunus-led government of Bangladesh is torturing minority Hindus. The Government of India should take proactive measures for the protection of Hindus there. The Indian Army should intervene. India should speak in a language understandable to Younis",

"We are demanding the protection of minorities in Bangladesh and immediate restoration of the rule of law there. Arrangements should be made so that people of all religions can practice freely," he added.

Sribhumi District Import Export Board Bans Trade with Bangladesh

Sribhumi District Import Export Organisation announced that they will stop all imports and exports with Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the MLA from North Karimganj Assembly constituency, Kamalaksha De Purkayastha, protested by burning Bangladeshi goods on the Indo-Bangla border of Sribhumi on Monday morning.

Purkayastha was visibly angry after reaching the bank of the Kushiyara River on the border and witnessing the exchange of goods. Later, the road to the river was closed with bamboo. The move was backed by shouting slogans against the government of the neighbouring country.

Expressing anguish, Purkayastha said, "Assam’s Sribhumi District Import and Export Association has decided to stop all trade transactions with Bangladesh. From today onwards, there will be no import or export of goods between the nations".

It is noteworthy that protests demanding the unconditional release of ISKCONO saint Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu and an end to the atrocities against religious minorities in Bangladesh have rocked the Barak Valley. At the same time, a boycott of Bangladeshi goods has also been called for in the three districts of Sribhumi, Hailakandi and Cachar.

"Our demand to the Prime Minister of India is that all supplies from India to Bangladesh should be barred. What they need, they should bring from Pakistan. The Prime Minister should take strict diplomatic measures." Purkayastha, who earlier gave open support to the BJP camp without resigning from the Congress, said.

The Import and Export Board of Sribhumi has decided to suspend all trade till the situation improves in Bangladesh Abu Sheikh Fakar Uddin, president of the board, said, "The import and export board authorities of the district have decided to ban imports and exports in protest against the atrocities on the minority and the illegal arrest of religious leader Chinmoy Krishna Das as well as anti-India activities".

Effigies of Mohammad Younus & S Jaishankar Burnt in Silchar

The Silchar District Congress held a protest against the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. Congress workers took out a rally from the party office and staged a protest in front of freedom fighter Khudhiram Bose’s statue where they burnt the effigies of Younus, advisor to the interim government of Bangladesh and India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar. The Congress workers questioned the role of the Indian government in protest against the atrocities.