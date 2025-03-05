Protesting Govt Apathy, Haryana Farmers Roll Tractors Over Standing Crops

Charkhi Dadri: Farmers in the Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana rolled over tractors on the standing crops after an unexpected hailstorm devastated vast swathes of fields in many villages five days ago. They rued the government's apathy to their precarity.

In token protest, the farmers have decided to send 5 kg of foodgrains to every public representative to make the latter aware of the present situation where the ryots are struggling to mage a four-square meal for their families.

An assessment report by the agriculture department shows a whopping 13,000 hectares with Rabi crops like mustard, wheat, and vegetables have been entirely damaged by the hailstorm.

"The hailstorm on Friday night destroyed the standing Rabi season wheat, mustard and vegetable crops in my fields. It has been four days since the disaster, but neither any crop-loss assessment has been done nor has the compensation portal been opened. This made farmers doubt the compensation for the crop loss," a farmer said.

"Angry with the government for not announcing Girdawari (an annual crop inspection conducted by the revenue officials) and compensation, farmers are compelled to destroy their crops. Not only the cost but even the wages could not be recovered, given the scale of devastation. The unsurmoutable loss forced farmers to plough their standing crops," the farmers — Sajjan Singh, Krishna Kumar, Sunil, Dhapa Devi and Balwan Singh of Lad village who desructed their ripen crops — said.