Protesting Farmers down Drones with Kites at Shambhu Border

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Protesting Farmers down Drones with Kites at Shambhu Border

In an innovative method to counter drones firing tear gas shells on them, the protesting farmers have used kites to entangle the drone's rotors. Tear gas shells were fired by the Haryana Police to stop protesters from crossing the Punjab-Haryana border under the 'Delhi Chalo' movement.

Chandigarh: Farmers protesting at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border for the last two days under their 'Delhi Chalo' movement have attempted at downing the drones carrying tear gas shells by their kites.

As part of Basant Panchami celebrations yesterday, farmers flew kites and also used those for entangling the rotors of the drones. Farmers claimed to have entangled drones worth lakhs of rupees with their kites costing only Rs 10. The Haryana Police, however, has not confirmed the reports of drones being brought down by flying kites.

Security at the border has been tightened in view of the protests and tear gas shells were fired at the protesters for the second consecutive day on Wednesday to stop them from marching towards Delhi to press for their demands. The protesting farmers are waiting at the Shambhu border for the last two days. A meeting between the farmer leaders and Union ministers has been scheduled today.

Meanwhile a dispute has risen between Punjab and Haryana over the use of drones for firing tear gas shells. The Punjab Police have objected at Haryana Police's move to use drones for dispersing the farmers. Patiala Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ahmed Parre has written a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Ambala asking them not to send their drones inside the territory of Punjab at Shambhu border near Ambala.

On the other hand, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has raised questions on the opposition raised by the Punjab government over the use of drones. Vij said the Punjab government's notice asking not to send drones to their territory is surprising. "Has the Punjab-Haryana border become an India-Pakistan border that drones cannot be sent across the state border for security reasons. If a criminal runs into Punjab, can't we chase him?" he asked.

Read more

  1. SKM writes to PM ahead of Gramin Bharat Bandh, slams govt action of 'Dilli Chalo' protest
  2. Farmers' Protest: Union Ministers Begin Talks with Farmer Leaders in Chandigarh
  3. Farmers' protest continues for second day on Mohali-Chandigarh border in Punjab

TAGGED:

Protesting FarmersDronesKites

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.