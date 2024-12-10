ETV Bharat / bharat

Protesters Of Myriad Religion March To Bangladesh High Commission

Over 200 religious, social, and business organisations joined the march with slogans like "Hindus are being genocided in Bangladesh", "Hindustan will not tolerate this atrocity".

Protesters during their march to the Bangladesh High Commission (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: It was a religious milieu on the streets of the national capital when hundreds of Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists took to the streets raising voices in unison against the growing brutality on the minorities in Bangladesh. They marched to the Bangladesh High Commission in Chanakyapuri on Tuesday slamming the violation of human rights in India's eastern neighbour.

The protest march, organised under the aegis of Delhi Civil Society, registered the participation of more than 200 religious, social, business, entrepreneurial and cultural organisations. The event united not only the Hindu society, but also Jains, Sikhs, Buddhists, and other communities in a single cause.

They were carrying posters and banners with "Hindus are being genocided in Bangladesh" and "Hindustan will not tolerate this atrocity" written on them and slogans condemning the religious persecutions reverberated in the air. Sadhvi Ritambhara said it is extremely unfortunate that Hindu women are being gang-raped and murdered in Bangladesh. "If the Lakshmi of our planet is tortured, then Hindus cannot tolerate it," she said.

She also questioned the silence of the United Nations and other international human rights organisations on the matter and alleged that these organisations stand up on trifle issues, but when it comes to the welfare of Hindus, they stay mum. Citing the example of a Jewish man she met in America 25 years ago, who had expressed concern over the incidents of atrocities against Hindu women in Bangladesh, she demanded corrective action.

