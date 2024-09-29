Protest In Kashmir Over Nasrallah Killing , Mehbooba Mufti Calls Off Sunday Campaign

Srinagar: People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has decided to cancel her election campaign for Sunday stating that she stands with "the people of Palestine and Lebanon in this hour of immense grief".

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister made the announcement on Saturday on social media platform X, claiming that she stands in "solidarity with the Lebanese and Palestinian citizens". Announcing the decision to cancel her campaigns for a day, Mufti posted on X, "Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza, especially Hassan Nasrullah. We stand with the people of Palestine & Lebanon in this hour of immense grief & exemplary resistance."Earlier, protests erupted in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as people hit the streets condemning the killing of Hezbollah Chief in an airstrike by Israel.

A protest march held in Budgam witnessed a large number of people, including women and children, holding portraits of the Hezbollah Chief.Similar protests were held in Srinagar's old city, and other areas of the state, after Israel announced the killing of the 64-year-old leader of the terrorist group, which was later confirmed by the outfit. Both Israel and Hezbollah confirmed Nasrallah's death, which delivered a significant blow to the terrorist group engaged in an armed conflict with Israel.

Earlier in the day, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the killing of Hassan Nasrallah in the airstrikes carried out by the Israeli military in Beirut. In a statement, IDF said, "Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world."

The IDF said that alongside Nasrallah, the commander of Hezbollah's so-called Southern Front, Ali Karaki was also killed, along with other commanders, The Times of Israel reported.

Nasrallah was targeted at Hezbollah's main headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold known as the Dahiyeh, on Friday. The headquarters is underground, beneath residential buildings in the Dahiyeh, according to the IDF.

"The strike was carried out while the top brass of Hezbollah were at their headquarters and engaged in coordinating terror activities against the citizens of the State of Israel," the Israeli military said.

The IDF also said that dozens of anti-ship missiles stored by Hezbollah under buildings in the Lebanese capital of Beirut were also destroyed in Israeli airstrikes overnight.Hezbollah was known by the IDF to be in possession of the Chinese C-704 and C802 missiles, as well as the Iranian Ghader, which have ranges of up to around 200 kilometres, as reported by The Times of Israel.