Minority Community Members Protest In Kolkata Against Waqf Bill

Kolkata: Members of the minority community staged a protest at Park Circus Crossing here on Friday, demanding immediate withdrawal of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The Bill, which was passed by Parliament earlier on Friday, received approval from the Rajya Sabha after a lengthy 13-hour debate.

Hundreds of Muslims took to the streets in the metropolis to express their opposition to the contentious legislation, with several minority organisations joining the protests.

“This bill is a ploy by the BJP to divide the country. They have passed the bill in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha due to their majority. We oppose this authoritarian approach. This is not just an attempt to seize Muslim properties but also malign us," one of the protesters said.

The demonstrations caused traffic disruption in the area, with a large congregation of people on the streets.