Protection Of Tree Cover Primary Responsibility Of State Governments: Kirti Vardhan Singh

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh on Monday said protection and management of forests and tree cover are primarily the responsibilities of the State governments and Union Territory administrations.

The Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change said this in a written reply in Lok Sabha in response to a question on illegal felling of trees.

"There are legal frameworks for the protection and management of forests and tree cover of the country, which include the Indian Forest Act, 1927, the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the State Forest Acts, Tree Preservation Acts and Rules made thereunder. The instances regarding the illegal felling of trees, as and when detected, are proceeded against the offenders before the competent court/ Authorities under relevant acts," Singh said.

Informing that the concerned State governments and Union Territory administrations maintain the particulars regarding illegal felling of trees, he said,