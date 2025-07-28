Protection Of Tree Cover Primary Responsibility Of State Governments: Kirti Vardhan Singh

By Santu Das
New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh on Monday said protection and management of forests and tree cover are primarily the responsibilities of the State governments and Union Territory administrations.
The Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change said this in a written reply in Lok Sabha in response to a question on illegal felling of trees.
"There are legal frameworks for the protection and management of forests and tree cover of the country, which include the Indian Forest Act, 1927, the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the State Forest Acts, Tree Preservation Acts and Rules made thereunder. The instances regarding the illegal felling of trees, as and when detected, are proceeded against the offenders before the competent court/ Authorities under relevant acts," Singh said.
Informing that the concerned State governments and Union Territory administrations maintain the particulars regarding illegal felling of trees, he said,
"The local forest authorities carry out the assessment of the illegally felled trees, and the associated data are maintained in the relevant forest offence registers in accordance with the guidelines prescribed by the concerned State governments and Union Territory administrations."
Referring to the India State of Forest Report-2023, published by the Forest Survey of India, Dehradun, he said the forest cover and tree cover in the country have increased by 156.41 square kilometres and 1289.40 square kilometres respectively, as compared to the assessment published in ISFR-2021.
Singh said the important steps taken by the government to stop illegal felling of trees include regular patrolling in the forest areas by front-line forest staff to prevent the occurrence of any illegal/prohibited activities, establishment of patrolling camps/anti-poaching camps, and check posts at strategic and vulnerable locations.
Among others, deployment of vigilance and flying squad parties, regular inspections in vulnerable areas, implementing Joint Forest Management programmes, awareness campaigns, educational programmes to secure the involvement of communities in forest protection activities, he added.
