Protecting Farmers' Interest India's Top Priority: PM Modi's Strong Statement Amid Trump's Tariffs

New Delhi: India would never compromise on the interests of its farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, asserting that he would be ready to pay any price to ensure the same.

The strong statement from PM Modi comes amid worsening India-US ties against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump issuing orders to impose 50% tariffs on Indian products exported to the US. The increase in the tariff on Indian goods includes agricultural products.

Speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference here, PM Modi said, "For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it and I am ready for it. India is ready for it..."

PM Modi speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in New Delhi on Thursday, Aug 7 2025.. (ANI)

The three-day global conference marks the birth centenary of late renowned agri-scientist Prof M S Swaminathan. Modi also released a commemorative coin and stamp in honour of the legendary scientist.

Paying rich tributes to the late visionary, the Prime Minister said some personalities are such that their contributions are not limited to a single era or a single region and Prof MS Swaminathan was one such great scientist and a "true son of Mother India".

"He made science a medium of public service. He made the country's food security their life's mission. He awakened a consciousness that will continue to guide India's policies and priorities for many centuries to come. Today is also National Handloom Day. In the last 10 years, the Handloom sector has gained new recognition and strength across the country," the PM said.

Recalling his association with Prof Swaminathan, PM Modi said due to drought and cyclones, agriculture faced considerable crises in Gujarat, and the desert in Kutch was expanding. "When I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, we started the work on Soil Health Card. Prof. Swaminathan showed a great deal of interest in it, he openly gave us suggestions and guided us. Due to his contribution, this initiative achieved tremendous success."

PM Modi said meeting Prof. Swaminathan was a valuable learning experience, and with his work, he proved that Science is not just about discovery, but delivery. "Even today, his ideas are visible in India’s agriculture sector. He was truly a jewel of Maa Bharti. We are proud that our government got the opportunity to honour Professor Swaminathan with the Bharat Ratna," the PM said.

A noted geneticist and agricultural scientist, Prof. Swaminathan is famously known as the "father of the Green Revolution" in India for his pivotal role in transforming Indian agriculture during the 1960s. He was born on August 7, 1925, in Kumbakonam and passed away on September 28, 2023, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.