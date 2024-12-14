ETV Bharat / bharat

Himachal BJP Slams CM Sukhu for Encouraging Associates to Eat 'Jungli Murga'

Shimla: The Himachal BJP on Saturday demanded an apology from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for allegedly encouraging his associates to eat "Jungli Murga" (Grey Junglefowl), which is an endangered species, during a dinner in a remote area in Shimla.

Meanwhile, Sukhu responded by saying that eating non-vegetarian food is a way of life in villages and accused the opposition leaders of making an issue out of it.

The BJP's statement came after a video went viral on the internet, in which Sukhu is seen saying, "Inko do Jungli Murga, hume thodi khana hai (Give them Jungli Murga, I don't want to eat)." Sukhu then asks his companions if they wish to eat the dish.

The video was shot at the remote Tikkar area of Shimla district, where the Chief Minister was having dinner with Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandi and other officials on Friday night and the particular dish was listed on the menu.

"Jungli Murga (Grey Junglefowl) is an endangered species listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act 2022. Hunting and eating this species is illegal," said BJP spokesperson and state social media in-charge Chetan Bragata in a statement issued on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur pointed out that there are provisions for imprisonment and fines for hunting and eating "Jungli Murga." He accused the CM of not only having the dish featured on the dinner menu but also encouraging his associates to eat it.