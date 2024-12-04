ETV Bharat / bharat

Prominent Sunni Muslim Leader Condemns Arrest Of Hindu Monk In Bangladesh

Kozhikode(Kerala): A prominent Sunni Muslim leader on Wednesday condemned the arrest of a Hindu monk last week by Bangladeshi police and urged the neighbouring country to ensure the safety and well-being of its minority communities immediately.

In a statement, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, popularly known as Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar, criticised the recent arrest of monk Chinmoy Krishna Das by Bangladeshi police on November 25, claiming that it had triggered widespread violence and heightened tensions in various parts of the country.

He argued that these developments were "alarming signs of insecurity" among minorities in Bangladesh. The Sunni Muslim leader stated that governments must refrain from "actions that provoke emotional responses among ordinary people or deepen communal divides." He urged the Bangladeshi government to "prioritise peace and harmony" and "take decisive measures to restrict communalism."

He also called upon the Indian government to "extend constructive support to Bangladesh in fostering stability and protecting minority rights." In his statement, Ahmad emphasised the need for collective efforts to prevent the marginalisation of minority communities and promote coexistence in the region.