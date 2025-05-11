ETV Bharat / bharat

Prolonging Military Conflict With Pak Is Not India's Biggest Priority Today: Tharoor

New Delhi: Welcoming the understanding between India and Pakistan for cessation of hostilities, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has said that India's 1971 war with Pakistan that ended up in the liberation of Bangladesh and the today's situation is different, adding that prolonging military conflict with the neighbouring country is not India's biggest priority.

"1971 was a great achievement, Indira Gandhi rewrote the map of the subcontinent, but the circumstances were different. Bangladesh was fighting a moral cause, and liberating Bangladesh was a clear objective. Just keeping on firing shells at Pakistan is not a clear objective," Tharoor said when asked about some social media buzz comparing Indira Gandhi's action as the PM to PM Narendra Modi's stance on the latest military escalation after Operation Sindoor.

He said that prolonging the conflict would have resulted in a lot of loss of lives on both sides. "Today's Pakistan is a different situation. Their military equipment and the damage they can do are different," he said.

"Bangladesh was fighting a moral cause to actually bring people to freedom and liberation. That was a completely different story. This is a different story. We would have ended up with much longer, protracted conflicts with a lot of loss of lives on both sides. Is this the biggest priority for India today? No, it is not," he said.