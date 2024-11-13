ETV Bharat / bharat

Akashteer: Transforming India's Air Defence With Cutting-Edge Technology

New Delhi: In a remarkable stride towards modernising India's defence capabilities, the Indian Army has achieved a major milestone through the development and phased induction of Project Akashteer.

This ambitious initiative, a key part of the Army's "Decade of Transformation" and "Year of Tech Absorption," aims to provide India with a robust and responsive air defence network, meeting the demands of contemporary aerial threats with agility and precision.

Recently, a real-time validation of Project Akashteer was carried out simulating scenarios as expected in future wars. A senior officer from the military hierarchy witnessed the validation appreciated the achievements of the project and commended the team involved in developing the Akashteer.

He acknowledged their efforts and mentioned that it has realised a transformative leap in the Indian Army's air defence capabilities. Project Akashteer introduces a fully automated and integrated air defence system, offering unparalleled responsiveness and reliability.

Here's a closer look at the groundbreaking features of this transformative initiative:

Comprehensive Sensor Fusion: Akashteer has achieved a "bottoms-up" fusion of all air defence sensors, integrating land-based sensors from both the Army Air Defence (AAD) and the Indian Air Force (IAF). This ensures a seamless and unified air picture that is accessible to the lowest operational units of Army AD, enhancing coordination and situational awareness across the force.

Automated Operations for Faster Response: In air defence, every second is critical. Akashteer's automation replaces manual data entry, which previously consumed precious time. With no human input required, the system operates at maximum efficiency, allowing timely responses to fast-moving aerial threats. To illustrate, an aircraft at supersonic speeds can travel up to 18 kilometres in a single minute--Akashteer ensures that not a moment is lost in defence readiness.