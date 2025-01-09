Narayanan Docked To Propel ISRO Into New Orbit, Defying Hurdles In Life

Kanyakumari (Tamilnadu): As a kid, he had the will, but did not have the way. For, he had to choose between himself and his younger brother for higher education. Today, at 60, V Narayanan has been the only choice, appointed to lead the country's national space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from January 14.

At a time when giving children an opportunity to purse higher education was a luxury for his father, a coconut businessman, Narayanan opted out from the race between him and his younger sibling. His father, who could barely afford only two square meals a day for a family of six, had made it clear - it has to be one of them, who could be allowed to continue education. But without complaint, and showing magnanimity, he chose to work and supplement the family income while his younger sibling continued education.

Born in Melakattuvilai, a small village near Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, he was the first son of Vanniya Perumal-Thangammal in the village. Eldest among all, he had five siblings - three brothers and two sisters. Since childhood, Narayanan, showed tremendous inclination to study and went on to top the class ten examinations from Seonpuram CSI Government Aided School in Aadhi Kattuvilai. His primary education was in a government school in MelaKattuvilai. Later he went on to do a diploma from Konnam Government College of Technology.

Vaislin Binomila, a teacher in government primary school where Narayanan studied could not control her emotions while talking to ETV Bharat. "It is a matter of pride for us that Narayanan studied in our school. His elevation as the head of ISRO goes on to prove that children from government schools can also lead the country in their subject," said an elated Binomila.

Years later, Narayanan did his M.Tech in Cryogenic Engineering from IIT Gorakhpur and then completed a PhD in Aerospace Engineering (Cryogenic Propulsion) from IIT Kharagpur in 2000. A renowned rocket scientist, Narayanan boasts nearly 40 years of experience and has occupied several important roles within the organisation.

Currently, Narayanan is the Director of LPSC, one of the major Centres of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) having its Headquarters at Valiamala in Thiruvananthapuram, with a unit at Bangalore.

He was the brain behind the development and successful flight testing of the first Indian cryogenic stage in GSLV-D5 vehicle. He is also the designer of CE20 Cryogenic engine and the Project Director of C25 Cryogenic Project of GSLV MkIII Vehicle (now known as LVM3). He was in the team of scientists sent by the Indian government to Russia to study cryogenic engine technology.

Narayanan will be taking charge as the chairman of ISRO from January 14. Currently working as the Director of the Liquid Propulsion Gas Operations Center in Thiruvananthapuram, Narayanan, during the initial phase, for four and a half years, worked in the Solid Propulsion area of Sounding Rockets and Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV) and Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

With the news of his appointment as the new chairman of ISRO, the whole of MelaKattavilai village burst in joy as friends and relatives reminisced moments he spent with them.

Like Clara Purana Gnancy, Headmistress of Seonpuram Government Aided Higher Secondary School, says, "Narayanan sir studied in our school till class 10. The school has got its due through him. In fact, the school has got a new identity as Narayanan's school and that makes us proud," she says.

Narayana Perumal, elder brother of Narayanan's father could not stop missing his younger brother. While speaking to ETV Bharat, he was at loss of words. "I am very happy. Narayanan used to tell everyone in our house to study well. His accomplishment is an example for many. Had my brother been alive, he would have forgotten all his problem. He would have been the happiest," said a teary-eyed Narayana Perumal.

Narayan's brother Selvakumar says, "He had the spark in him to make a mark. He has given his best to ISRO and there is more in store. He has got the reward of his hardwork." Referring to his humble early childhood days, Selvakumar's joy was evident in the way he explained their relationship. "It is not only a matter of pride for people of Kanyakumari district, he has made everyone in Tamilnadu happy," he adds.

Unable to fend for the engineering education expenses of two of his sons, Narayanan's father had put him in a fix when he asked both to choose between them and say who would be studying ahead. Both were one year apart in education. While Narayanan had the ambition to study engineering after completing his diploma, his younger brother Gopalakrishnan too wanted to follow suit.

Without batting an eye-lid, Narayanan gave up his dreams for his younger brother and went to look for work and add to the family income. He worked at various private companies for about two and a half years in places like Chennai, Tiruthani, Ranipet and took care of his family.

However, while working, Narayanan had been nurturing his dreams to get into engineering. In 1984, he applied for a technician job in ISRO and got it. But he had been wanting to join the engineering department which needed him to become a qualified engineer plus eight years of work experience. So Narayanan enrolled in a part-time engineering course and braced himself up with a degree. Within four years, he got promoted as an engineer in ISRO and worked in the cryogenic division.

Married with two children, Narayanan has received accolades for his achievements including a Silver Medal from IIT Gorakhpur, Gold Medal from Indian Space Society, National Design Award from NTRF and many others for his outstanding contribution to space research.

When asked about the upcoming projects of ISRO, the newly appointed Chairman had said it is the time when the space agency is undertaking significant missions. "As everyone knows, it is the time when the ISRO is going through a successful phase," he said.