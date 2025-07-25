ETV Bharat / bharat

Prof Uma Kanjilal Becomes First Woman Vice Chancellor Of IGNOU

Before assuming this role, Prof Uma Kanjilal served as acting VC in IGNOU and was pro-VC from 2021 to 2024.

Prof Uma Kanjilal Becomes First Woman Vice Chancellor Of IGNOU
Prof Uma Kanjilal (IGNOU's X handle)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 25, 2025 at 7:46 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Professor Uma Kanjilal has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). She is the first woman to hold the post since IGNOU's foundation in 1985, said officials of the Ministry of Education.

Prof Kanjilal took over as the university's VC on Friday. She has been serving as the acting VC from July 25 2024 and functioned as the pro-VC of the university from March 2021 to July 2024.

Prof Kanjilal started her career as a research assistant at IIT Kanpur in 1984 and served in various positions including cataloguer and business assistant at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). She has served in many academic positions at IGNOU and has been working as a professor since 2003.

She also led key positions at the university's Centre for Online Education, Faculty of Social Sciences and departments related to the development of digital libraries.

Leadership Roles Played By Prof Kanjilal

  • Director, Centre for Online Education
  • Director, Inter-University Consortium for Technology Enabled Flexible Learning
  • Director, Centre for Advanced Informatics and Innovative Learning
  • Director, School of Social Sciences

Prof Kanjilal has bagged many awards during her career spanning over 36 years. Her global contributions include the Fulbright Fellowship at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and has been awarded Manthan Prize for e-education, Australia-India Council grants and fellowships.

Read more

  1. Planning To Do PhD From IGNOU? Here's All You Need To Know
  2. IGNOU Launches Innovative Post Graduate Diploma In Tribal Studies

New Delhi: Professor Uma Kanjilal has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). She is the first woman to hold the post since IGNOU's foundation in 1985, said officials of the Ministry of Education.

Prof Kanjilal took over as the university's VC on Friday. She has been serving as the acting VC from July 25 2024 and functioned as the pro-VC of the university from March 2021 to July 2024.

Prof Kanjilal started her career as a research assistant at IIT Kanpur in 1984 and served in various positions including cataloguer and business assistant at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). She has served in many academic positions at IGNOU and has been working as a professor since 2003.

She also led key positions at the university's Centre for Online Education, Faculty of Social Sciences and departments related to the development of digital libraries.

Leadership Roles Played By Prof Kanjilal

  • Director, Centre for Online Education
  • Director, Inter-University Consortium for Technology Enabled Flexible Learning
  • Director, Centre for Advanced Informatics and Innovative Learning
  • Director, School of Social Sciences

Prof Kanjilal has bagged many awards during her career spanning over 36 years. Her global contributions include the Fulbright Fellowship at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and has been awarded Manthan Prize for e-education, Australia-India Council grants and fellowships.

Read more

  1. Planning To Do PhD From IGNOU? Here's All You Need To Know
  2. IGNOU Launches Innovative Post Graduate Diploma In Tribal Studies

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UMA KANJILAL APPOINTED IGNOU VCUMA KANJILALFIRST WOMAN VC OF IGNOUIGNOUIGNOU FIRST WOMAN VICE CHANCELLOR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Kashmiri Carpets Face Counterfeit Challenge Amid Global Conflicts

Meet Manjulata Of Mayurbhanj, The Woman Who Took Digital India To Tribal Doorsteps In Odisha

Signs And Symptoms Your Body Gives When You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

Chandigarh's Janvi Jindal Becomes Youngest Indian Girl To Hold 5 Guinness Skating Titles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.