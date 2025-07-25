Prof Uma Kanjilal Becomes First Woman Vice Chancellor Of IGNOU

New Delhi: Professor Uma Kanjilal has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). She is the first woman to hold the post since IGNOU's foundation in 1985, said officials of the Ministry of Education.
Prof Kanjilal took over as the university's VC on Friday. She has been serving as the acting VC from July 25 2024 and functioned as the pro-VC of the university from March 2021 to July 2024.
Prof Kanjilal started her career as a research assistant at IIT Kanpur in 1984 and served in various positions including cataloguer and business assistant at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). She has served in many academic positions at IGNOU and has been working as a professor since 2003.
Prof. @uma_kanjilal Appointed as the First Woman Vice Chancellor of IGNOU pic.twitter.com/bcYwgrQpIb— IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) July 25, 2025
She also led key positions at the university's Centre for Online Education, Faculty of Social Sciences and departments related to the development of digital libraries.
Leadership Roles Played By Prof Kanjilal
- Director, Centre for Online Education
- Director, Inter-University Consortium for Technology Enabled Flexible Learning
- Director, Centre for Advanced Informatics and Innovative Learning
- Director, School of Social Sciences
Prof Kanjilal has bagged many awards during her career spanning over 36 years. Her global contributions include the Fulbright Fellowship at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and has been awarded Manthan Prize for e-education, Australia-India Council grants and fellowships.
