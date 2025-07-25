ETV Bharat / bharat

Prof Uma Kanjilal Becomes First Woman Vice Chancellor Of IGNOU

New Delhi: Professor Uma Kanjilal has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). She is the first woman to hold the post since IGNOU's foundation in 1985, said officials of the Ministry of Education.

Prof Kanjilal took over as the university's VC on Friday. She has been serving as the acting VC from July 25 2024 and functioned as the pro-VC of the university from March 2021 to July 2024.

Prof Kanjilal started her career as a research assistant at IIT Kanpur in 1984 and served in various positions including cataloguer and business assistant at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). She has served in many academic positions at IGNOU and has been working as a professor since 2003.