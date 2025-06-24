ETV Bharat / bharat

Procurement Of Moong, Urad Under Price Support Scheme In Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi: Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday approved the procurement of Moong and Urad in Madhya Pradesh, and Urad in Uttar Pradesh under the Price Support Scheme (PSS).

Chouhan discussed procurement logistics with the respective state agriculture ministers and issued necessary instructions to NAFED, NCCF and state officials.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the Union Minister granted approval for the procurement of summer lentils, Moong and Urad under the PSS in the state following a proposal received from the Madhya Pradesh government and subsequent deliberation by the Ministry. Similarly, approval has been granted for the procurement of Urad under the PSS in Uttar Pradesh.

During the meeting, Chouhan stated that the decision to procure Moong and Urad would place a significant financial burden on the central government.

He emphasized that it is crucial for the procurement process to be carried out properly. Direct procurement from farmers will reduce the influence of middlemen and ensure that the actual benefit reaches the farmers, the Minister said.