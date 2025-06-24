Procurement Of Moong, Urad Under Price Support Scheme In Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi: Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday approved the procurement of Moong and Urad in Madhya Pradesh, and Urad in Uttar Pradesh under the Price Support Scheme (PSS).
Chouhan discussed procurement logistics with the respective state agriculture ministers and issued necessary instructions to NAFED, NCCF and state officials.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the Union Minister granted approval for the procurement of summer lentils, Moong and Urad under the PSS in the state following a proposal received from the Madhya Pradesh government and subsequent deliberation by the Ministry. Similarly, approval has been granted for the procurement of Urad under the PSS in Uttar Pradesh.
During the meeting, Chouhan stated that the decision to procure Moong and Urad would place a significant financial burden on the central government.
He emphasized that it is crucial for the procurement process to be carried out properly. Direct procurement from farmers will reduce the influence of middlemen and ensure that the actual benefit reaches the farmers, the Minister said.
“Issuing directions to officials, he called for the use of the latest and most effective technologies for proper registration of farmers,” the Ministry informed.
He advised increasing the number of procurement centers if necessary and ensuring the entire process is carried out in a fair and transparent manner.
Expressing concern over complaints of irregularities in storage, Union Minister Chouhan urged the officials to take concrete steps to address the issue.
He assured the UP Agriculture Minister that the Central government will make every possible effort in the best interests of farmers.