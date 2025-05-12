Probe Into Social Media Post Criticising Operation Sindoor Takes ATS-IB Team To Kochi

Ernakulam: An investigation into a social media post allegedly denigrating Operation Sindoor led a joint team of Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) and intelligence bureau (IB) to search the Kochi residence of the accused, Rijas M Siddique, a native of Elamakkara.

Siddique, an online journalist, was taken into custody by the Nagpur police on May 8 from a lodge in Nagpur for posting a critical comment about Operation Sindoor on Instagram. Isha, his friend from Bihar who was also with him, was later released. Following Siddique's detention, the police formally arrested him. He is currently in the custody of the Maharashtra Police.

Following the arrest in Nagpur, the Maharashtra ATS and IB officials conducted a detailed search at Siddique's house in Elamakkara. During the search, digital devices, including mobile phones and pen drives, were seized. Additionally, reports indicate that a book by Karl Marx and another titled 'Criticising Brahminism' were also confiscated by the team.

It is noteworthy that on April 29, a protest march was organised near Panampilly Nagar in Kochi under the leadership of Siddique against the demolition of the houses of those involved in terrorist attacks in Kashmir. In this connection, the Ernakulam South police had arrested Siddique and eight others, later releasing them on bail after registering cases for obstructing public roads and unlawful assembly. The details of this case were also accessed by the team.

The accused Rijas M Siddique. (ETV Bharat)

The investigating agencies are also examining his possible connections with the outlawed organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI), as Siddique is said to be an activist of the Democratic Students' Association (DSA). The investigation, which initially zeroed in on his social media posts, has now expanded to include a detailed examination of his background and associations.