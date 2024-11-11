ETV Bharat / bharat

Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi Wrap Up Campaign In Kozhikode For Wayanad LS Bypoll

Kozhikode: Priyanka Gandhi concluded her campaign in Tiruvambadi, an assembly constituency in Kozhikode district, part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha area, alongside her brother Rahul Gandhi. Despite the heavy rain, Priyanka arrived at the crowded Tiruvambadi bus stand, calling it one of her happiest and most memorable campaigns in 35 years of political work. After the roadshow, Priyanka joined Rahul, who serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, in addressing a large, enthusiastic crowd.

The roadshow began at Sultan Bathery Assumption Church and ended at Chungam Junction, with thousands of people lining the route to catch a glimpse of the candidates. The crowd included women, children, youth and the elderly, and the atmosphere was lively with folk performances and musical ensembles adding to the excitement.

Rahul Gandhi, wearing a white T-shirt that read "I love you, Wayanad," expressed deep gratitude and affection for the people of the region, saying, "Wayanad has a special place in my heart." He spoke emotionally about how Wayanad has changed his political outlook, teaching him the power of love and compassion in politics. Rahul said he considers himself Wayanad’s "unofficial MP" and pledged his continued support, challenging Priyanka to help make Wayanad a global tourist destination.

"I had never used the word 'love' in politics before," Rahul shared, explaining how the people of Wayanad taught him that love is a powerful force in overcoming anger. "The people of Wayanad have won a big place in my heart, beyond politics," he said, adding that he wears the T-shirt to show his connection with the area.