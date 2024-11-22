Priyanka Joining Forces With Rahul In Parliament Will Give BJP, NDA 'Sleepless Nights': Pilot

New Delhi: Predicting a big win for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot on Friday said her joining forces with Rahul Gandhi in Parliament will "certainly give sleepless nights" to the BJP and the NDA.

In an interview with PTI a day before the poll results, Pilot said, "We are looking at a historic win for Priyanka ji from Wayanad." "She has been working in the party for many years now and campaigned extensively for Rahul ji, Sonia ji and even Rajiv ji at one point in time, so she is very well connected with the party workers across the country," the former Union minister said.

As the general secretary of the party, she has shown her capacity to motivate the cadre, Pilot said. She is a very popular face across the country and will be a fine advocate not only for people in Kerala but as a voice for women and young people in Parliament, he told PTI.

"Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha has taken on the government, forcing them to be more accountable, and Priyanka ji joining the ranks will be tough days for the NDA. One plus one will become 11 in the Lok Sabha. Her joining forces with Rahul ji in Parliament will certainly give sleepless nights to the BJP and the NDA," Pilot said.

Polling for the Wayanad parliamentary constituency took place on November 13 and results would be declared on November 23. Priyanka Gandhi thanked people for exercising their franchise and said they are an inspiration for her to work even harder as well as keep fighting for the ideals the nation was built on.

The Wayanad constituency comprises seven assembly segments of Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta in Wayanad district; Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district; and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district. A bypoll was necessitated in the hill constituency after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the general elections held earlier this year, vacated it after he also won from the Rae Bareli constituency.

There were 16 candidates in the fray for the seat. Besides Priyanka Gandhi, CPI(M)-led LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP-led NDA's Navya Haridas are the top contenders.